Where Was Lifetime’s Deadly Ex Next Door Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Directed by Joseph J Gillanders, Lifetime’s ‘Deadly Ex Next Door’ is a thriller movie that follows an author and her husband as they move to a new cabin situated near a lake. Despite being excited to be living in a place surrounded by nature, they are soon forced to confront the dangerous reality of the situation when her former ex-boyfriend moves in next door. Not unlike other Lifetime thrillers, ‘Deadly Ex Next Door’ has a promising story that automatically draws in a lot of viewers. More than the suspense and thrill, the film is built upon an interesting premise. If this movie is on your watchlist, you might want to know more about it. In that case, we have a few updates for you!

Deadly Ex Next Door Filming Locations

‘Deadly Ex Next Door’ was seemingly filmed around April and May 2021. Are you wondering where this gripping thriller movie was shot? If yes, you might want to know that it could have been filmed in Ottawa, Ontario. Let’s dive into the specifics!

Ottawa, Ontario

The movie was apparently filmed in Ottawa, the capital of the Great White North! The city is famous for hosting a variety of recreational activities such as international music festivals and ice skating rinks. Besides the beautiful scenery that the city is cradled within, Ottawa is overall a friendly city that accommodates filmmakers and producers worldwide. It is one reason why so many productions have taken place there. During the filming of ‘Deadly Ex Next Door’ actor Gillian Fortin who plays Sylvia, shared pictures that seem to have been taken on location. She stated that she had an amazing experience shooting with the cast and crew who were terribly being missed.

Ottawa is a sought-after location when it comes to shooting feature films. It is said to contain the entire world in a small space including small towns, American and European architecture, scenic outdoors, and historically influenced districts. There are locations that can also substitute for the Middle East. It provides producers or filmmakers the advantage of accessing multiple locations in a single day. Hence, it has served as a filming location for many Christmas productions such as ‘Mistletoe & Menorahs,’ ‘The Christmas Setup,’ and even other popular films like ‘Awakening the Zodiac’ and ‘House at the End of the Street.’

Is Deadly Ex Next Door Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Deadly Ex Next Door’ is not based on a true story. It is an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen. The central themes observed in this movie are suspense and murder. Fans who follow Lifetime will know how common it is to witness violence and gore in the movies released by the network. They usually have an aura of dangerous suspense and threat which keeps the audiences hooked.

Besides murder, the “cabin in the woods” theme has been frequently observed in films involving horror and violence. A few examples include ‘Hush,’ ‘What Keeps You Alive,’ ‘The Strangers,’ and ‘The Cabin in the Woods,’ to name a few. The reason why it is a major part of pop culture is the prospect of having fewer options of making it out alive when the protagonist is alone in a secluded settlement in the woods. It naturally makes for a thrilling and suspense-inducing watch.

Apart from that, there is a lot of demand for the genre of true crime nowadays which is often cinema inspired by real events. The reason for this is reported to be related to a general fascination for knowing what drives criminals. According to a forensic psychologist, Dr. Paul G. Mattiuzzi, murder is a most fundamental taboo and a most fundamental human impulse. So the urge to know more about it comes naturally to content consumers. As long as cinema exists, this curiosity in humans will always be projected in the form of movies. Hence, despite ‘Deadly Ex Next Door’ not originating from true accounts, it resonates deeply with viewers.

Deadly Ex Next Door Cast

The cast of ‘Deadly Ex Next Door’ includes Tianna Nori as Elise Edwards. The actor is widely known for her works in ‘Letterkenny,’ ‘The Sublet,’ and ‘My Roommate’s an Escort.’ Jack Grinhaus essays the role of Allan Edwards. You might recognize the actor from his roles in ‘Who Is Clark Rockefeller?’ ‘Dillenger’s Diablos’ and ‘Moonshine.’ Jean Paul Najm portrays Lee Fellers. You might recognize the actor from his previous works such as ‘Helstrom,’ ‘Coroner’ and ‘The Hideout.’

Other actors in the movie include Brendee Green (Geena Fellers), Shannon McDonough (Sheriff Brant), Gillian Fortin (Sylvia), James M Jenkinson (Murray), Eric Fink (Chester), Alexandre Cadieux (Stunt Coordinator), Marie-Eve Beckers (Elise Stunt Double), and many more.

