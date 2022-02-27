Where Was Lifetime’s Stalked by a Prince Filmed? Is it a True Story? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s thriller film ‘Stalked by a Prince’ centers around Alyssa Banks, a publicist who encounters a British prince named Jack. The charming prince accompanies Alyssa on extravagant dates and helicopter rides for the latter to experience life as in a fairy tale. However, Alyssa’s merriment comes to an end when Jack confines her in his family’s luxurious estate in the English countryside.

Directed by Max McGuire, the film progresses through Alyssa’s attempts to conquer the alluring prince to find a way to escape his estate. The intriguing film features artistically appealing locations to capture the minds of the viewers. If you are wondering about the filming locations, the origin of the narrative, and the cast of the film, we have got you covered!

Stalked by a Prince Filming Locations

‘Stalked by a Prince’ was filmed in its entirety in the province of Ontario, Canada. The filming was completed in the Fall of 2021. Even though a significant part of the film is set in the English countryside, the filming happened entirely in Canada. Now, let’s dive into the specific location in detail!

Ottawa, Ontario

‘Stalked by a Prince’ was filmed in Ottawa, the capital city of Canada. The enthralling city, located on the south bank of the Ottawa River, enhances the visuals of the film with its mesmerizing appeal. Fairmont Château Laurier, an upscale hotel located at Rideau Street in Ottawa, seemingly features in the film. Situated by the Rideau Canal, Fairmont is one of the most fascinating establishments in the city and the epitome of Ottawa’s cultural and historical outlook. The hotel also features in ‘Fit for a Prince’ and ‘A Christmas Carousel.’

Ottawa is one of the pivotal entertainment production centers in Canada. The diversity of sites and attractions, that range from natural attractions and historical buildings to enthralling cityscape, in the city gives several options for the filmmakers to shoot in Ottawa. The tax credits Ottawa Film Office provide to fulfill a project also make the city a preferable filming location. Over the years, the city has hosted several Lifetime productions for filming that include ‘Deadly Ex Next Door,’ ‘Candy Cane Candidate,’ ‘Under the Christmas Tree,’ and ‘Toying with the Holidays.’

Is Stalked by a Prince Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Stalked by a Prince’ is not based on a true story. The fictional film follows a publicist named Alyssa Banks, whose fate takes a wild turn when her life gets entwined with the enigmatic-yet-enchanting British prince named Jack. Even though the premise of the film reminds us of movies like ‘A Christmas Prince,’ ‘The Prince and Me,’ and ‘The Royal Treatment,’ which portray a highly distinguished prince encountering a civilian for romance to bloom, director Max McGuire offers a twist by introducing highly enthralling thriller elements to the narrative.

The conflicts that arise between Alyssa and Jack also explore the theme of gender. While the publicist lives a practical life, the conceited prince uses his status and luxuries to confine Alyssa irrespective of her wish to leave. The familiar trope of an innocent and admirable heroine fighting the overbearing hero becomes the film’s foundation for McGuire to explore Alyssa’s character in detail within a thriller. The fictional world and narrative of ‘Stalked by a Prince’ are captivating and engrossing at the same time, offering the viewers an incredible cinematic experience.

Stalked by a Prince Cast

Natalie Hall, known for her performance as Cindy in ‘Fit for a Prince’ and Taylor Beecham in ‘Star-Crossed,’ portrays Alyssa Banks. Jonathan Keltz, known for his performance as Leith Bayard in ‘Reign’ and Jake Steinberg in ‘Entourage,’ portrays Jack. Hall and Keltz also appear together in ‘Fit for a Prince.’ The other cast members of the film include Michael Swatton, Konstantina Mantelos, Alexander Crowther, and Mélanie St-Pierre.

