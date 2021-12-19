Where Was Lifetime’s Under the Christmas Tree Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Lisa Rose Snow, Lifetime’s ‘Under the Christmas Tree’ follows the unusual tale of two women whose paths cross in an unexpected way. While one of them is a marketing genius, the other one, Charlie Freemont, loves Christmas trees. She spots the perfect tree in the backyard of Alma’s house, which initiates an argument at first. However, the spirit of Christmas captures these young souls, and they develop feelings for each other. If you’re in a mood to catch feels during the holiday season, this movie might be a perfect choice. To know more about ‘Under the Christmas,’ let us take a look at its filming locations and cast details!

Under the Christmas Tree Filming Locations

‘Under the Christmas Tree’ was filmed in and around September 2021. If you’re wondering where it was shot, we have some news for you. The movie was shot in Ottawa, Ontario, similar to countless other Christmas-themed movies. Now, we’d like to give you more details!

Ottawa, Ontario

It is no surprise that the movie was shot in Ottawa. Canada is often seen as the hub of such festive movie-making. Most of Hallmark and Lifetime’s romantic dramas have been filmed there. The city is known for its captivating surroundings and snow-hugging peaks, especially during the time of winters. Although ‘Under the Christmas’ was taken during fall, the city still stood in quite adequately. Director Lisa particularly had an amazing time actualizing the movie. With regards to the same, she stated, “his whole project has a real pinch-me vibe, I haven’t felt such ease and magic with a film since I made ‘Two Penny Road Kill’ many years ago. The collaboration and creativity from this stellar crew and this epic cast has been one for the record books. I’ll truly never forget it.”

Furthermore, she was also grateful to everyone who helped her pull the project off. Her enthusiasm also showed in a few pictures she shared on her social media. All in all, it was a wholesome experience for even her and the entire cast and crew. If we consider other Christmas movies filmed in and around Ottawa, the list is quite long to even mention the most popular ones. However, a few common names include ‘A Christmas Carousel,’ ‘A Cheerful Christmas,’ ‘Christmas Unwrapped,’ and ‘Winter Castle.’ Actor Elise Baum posted a dump of a few fun-filled moments on the set.

Under the Christmas Tree Cast

The cast of ‘Under the Christmas’ includes Elise Bauman as Alma Beltran, an ambitious woman whose tree in the backyard catches Charlie’s attention. You must have seen the Canadiana actress in her other works such as ‘Love in Translation,’ ‘The Republic of Sarah,’ ‘Designed with Love,’ ‘Good Witch,’ ‘Mary Kills People,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and many more. Tattiawna Jones stars as Charlie Freemont, a Christmas tree enthusiast and also Alma’s love interest. You might have seen the actress in ‘Tully,’ ‘RoboCop,’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

Shawn Ahmed portrays Rohan, who seems like a figure of political significance in the movie. The actor appears in ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,’ ‘Fare Trade,’ and ‘Finding Talib.’ Other cast members include Sonia Dhillon Tully as Sonal, Ricki Lake in a supporting role, Connie Manfredi as Maggie Claus, among others.

