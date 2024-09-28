Lifetime’s He Slid Into Her DMs: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Alicia Coppola, ‘He Slid Into Her DMs’ is a teen drama movie centering on a budding influencer who falls prey to an obsessive stalker. Berni is desperately seeking to monetize her online following to assist her mother financially. At her school, her aspirations aren’t taken seriously by her peers, and her boyfriend dumps her since she spends a lot of time on her phone. At the height of her struggles, Mason, an online super fan, requests private pictures from her in exchange for money. She obliges, but the teen soon begins to stalk her relentlessly, hoping to become a part of her life. The Lifetime film revolves around quaint suburban locations, drawing a sharp contrast between its settings and the coming storm in Berni’s life.

Where Was He Slid Into Her DMs Filmed?

Filming for ‘He Slid Into Her DMs’ was carried out in Los Angeles, California. Principal photography began in mid-June 2024 and was wrapped in a month by mid-July 2024. The cast and crew members appeared very excited to take part in the production and seemed to glow behind the scenes. “Wrapped my first supporting lead in a feature and I’ve never been happier,” wrote actress Sierra Fujita, who plays Hana. “Thank you (Alicia Coppola) for being everything you are.”

Los Angeles, California

The entirety of ‘He Slid Into Her DMs’ was filmed in Los Angeles, California, a popular location for Lifetime productions. Known for being a hub of filmmaking, the City of Angels provides filmmakers with a wide array of backdrops in the form of on-location shooting sites and filming properties. For this particular film, the production utilized a real school to portray the high school scenes, adding a realistic feel to its sequences. With most schools closing for the summer break in June, the production team arrived just in time to capture Berni’s tumultuous school life. Shots lensed in corridors, classrooms, gyms, and the campus exterior helped set the tone for developing drama.

In addition, a filming property stood in for the house where Berni lives with her mother, a common practice in the industry to bring residential settings to life. The cozy suburban home provides a stark visual contrast to the unfolding chaos of Berni’s digital world, grounding the story in familiar, comforting surroundings that heighten the tension as her situation with the stalker escalates.

As the beating heart of Hollywood, where the industry’s talent coalesces, Los Angeles has long been a favored filming location for Lifetime network movies, offering the picture-perfect mix of quintessential urban scenery and convenience. The city’s suburban areas and vast network of filming properties have become settings for the network’s suspenseful dramas and thrillers. Some Lifetime films shot in and around Los Angeles include ‘Nightmare in the Desert,’ ‘A Model Murder,’ ‘Crowdsource Murder,’ ‘Deadly DILF,’ ‘Searching,’ and ‘To Kill a Stepfather.’

He Slid Into Her DMs Cast

Stella Gregg takes on her debut leading role in ‘He Slid Into Her DMs’ as Bernie. A young, up-and-coming actress, Stella is the daughter of actress Jennifer Grey and actor Clark Gregg. Stella has honed her acting talents in ‘Trust Me’ as Charlotte and Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ as Amy, alongside her father, who portrays Phil Coulson on the show. Courtney Thorne-Smith is a seasoned actress who steps into the role of Leah in the Lifetime movie. She kicked off her career starring in ‘Fast Times’ as Stacey Hamilton and ‘Day by Day’ as Kristin Carlson. Thorne-Smith is known for her performances as Georgia Thomas in ‘Ally McBeal,’ Cheryl in ‘According to Jim,’ and Allison Parker in ‘Melrose Place.’

In addition, Sierra Fujita enacts the character of Hana, while Kane Parks plays Zac. Sierra is a dancer and actress who has appeared in music videos and films like ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ ‘Give Me an A,’ and Netflix’s ‘The Prom.’ Kane Parks has made guest appearances in ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘All American: Homecoming,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Some of the other cast members involved in ‘He Slid Into Her DMs’ include Krystin Goodwin as Greta Milone, Lee Rach as Jaz, Julius Royale Duenas Cruz as George, and Jessica Lancaster as Mrs. Michael.

