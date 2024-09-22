Lifetime’s Taken in Plain Sight: Filming Locations and Cast Explored

Helmed by Cat Hostick, ‘Taken in Plain Sight’ transports us to an unassuming highway stop where a mother’s world shatters when her teenage daughter mysteriously vanishes in broad daylight. Abby briefly leaves her 13-year-old daughter, Zoey, unattended at her behest as they take a rest break along their journey. After a relentless search involving trauma and heartbreak, Abby becomes convinced she has identified the man responsible for her daughter’s abduction. When the authorities dismiss her suspicions, an obsessive Abby decides to take matters into her own hands. The isolated locations of the gripping Lifetime thriller serve as foundations for its premise, the cold and indifferent landscape further accentuating Abby’s roiling emotions.

Where Was Taken in Plain Sight Filmed?

Filming for ‘Taken in Plain Sight’ was based in Mississauga, Ontario, with the cast and crew venturing outside the city and across the Greater Toronto Area. Principal photography began under the tentative title ‘Finding My Daughter’s Abductor’ and was reportedly carried out between March 25, 2024, and April 10, 2024. The team worked within a tight timeline and also conducted frequent night shoots, with cinematographer Juan Montalvo breaking out the ARRI M90 lamp heads to generate powerful lighting. The cast and crew also faced a strict moratorium regarding the sharing of behind-the-scenes content online.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

‘Taken in Plain Sight’ was filmed within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the province of Ontario. Mississauga, a vibrant suburban city located along Lake Ontario, became the base for the film crew, with the team venturing to its periphery and beyond to shoot the film. Given that the movie centers around a tense kidnapping at a highway rest area, it’s possible that the filmmakers scouted some of the more remote areas in the surrounding regions of Mississauga, such as the Regional Municipalities of Halton or Peel.

The rest area seen in the film depicts a common public facility built to allow commuters a respite in their travels across motorways or highways. The serene, wooded backdrops and expansive empty spaces seen in the movie suggest locations outside of the city’s urban core, which is surrounded by an orderly network of highways. Additionally, Mississauga is dotted with numerous parks, forests, and conservation areas. The city’s Credit River runs through scenic valleys and ravines and is likely the very water body seen in ‘Taken in Plain Sight’ as Abby desperately shouts out Zoey’s name in the open. The bare trees and calmly flowing water provide a visual contrast between the natural serenity and Abby’s urgency.

The eclectic landscapes within the GTA make cities like Toronto and Mississauga hotbeds for filmmakers to house their projects. The tax incentives offered by the local government, in addition to the increasingly seasoned workforce drawn to its talent pool, further propel its status as a filming hub. The stunning waterfront of Lake Ontario, the bustling urban sprawl of Toronto, and the quieter suburbs surrounding it have been home to the filming of several Lifetime movies like ‘The Face I Can’t Forget,’ ‘Locked in My House,’ ‘Jazz Ramsey A K-9 Mystery,’ ‘My Son’s Deception,’ and ‘Hunting Housewives.’

Taken in Plain Sight Cast

Tennille Read steps into the role of Abby in ‘Taken in Plain Sight.’ Hailing from Toronto, the seasoned actress began her career appearing in projects like ABC’s ‘Shadowhunters,’ ‘Heroes Reborn,’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ Of Indo Trinidadian descent, she has become recognized for her performances in Syfy’s ‘SurrealEstate’ as Megan Donovan, ‘Workin’ Moms’ as Bianca, and Roseangela in ‘Guest of Honour.’ You might have also spotted her in Tubi’s ‘Good Wife’s Guide to Murder,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ and Citytv’s ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.’

Steven Yaffee stars opposite Tennille Read in the Lifetime movie. He has had a long career in acting and even coaches budding performers. He is known for starring in ‘Growing Op’ as Quinn, ‘A Fish Story’ as Billy, and ‘Total Frat Movie’ as John ‘Douchenozzle’ MacGyver. His other credits include CBS’ ‘Ghosts,’ Citytv’s ‘Hudson & Rex,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ Apple TV+’s ‘Ghostwriter,’ and ‘Majority Rules!.’ Supporting actors include Allegra Fulton, Jim Codrington, Sameer Jafar, Mylene Carino, and Samy Osman.

