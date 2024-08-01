Hallmark’s Jazz Ramsey A K-9 Mystery: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details

Based on Kylie Logan’s Jazz Ramsey cadaver dog mysteries, Hallmark’s ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery’ is a mystery drama movie that focuses on the crime-solving adventures of Jazz Ramsey of the Astor Academy and her crime detection dog named Zeus. When the dynamic duo comes across an old and unsolved crime scene, they are pulled into the thick of the investigation alongside her ex-boyfriend and lead detective, Nick. With Marco Deufemia occupying the director’s chair, the suspense surrounding the truth of the mysterious case, as well as the actual locations where the film was shot, occupies the viewers’ minds from the beginning to the end.

Where Was Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery Filmed?

‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery’ was shot entirely in Ontario, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area. According to reports, principal photography for the murder mystery film took place in April 2024. One of the cast members, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, shared her experience of shooting the film as she wrote, “This was a blast to shoot. Cool dog, killer cast, my fav production company. The definition of fun!” Another member of the cast, Fuad Ahmed, wrote, “Had an absolute blast working with @zarrindm and reuniting with #coreysevier (It Takes a Christmas Village) and @rachieskarsten (Lost Girl) in the upcoming @brainpowerstudio movie: JAZZ RAMSEY, a K-9 Mystery. Also my first time playing a dad! Wild!”

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery’ were lensed in the Greater Toronto Area, which consists of the city of Toronto and surrounding areas like Durham, Halton, Peel, and York. Scenes set inside the Astor Academy were seemingly taped using the facilities of one of the film studios situated in the area. Meanwhile, the exterior shots of various establishments were supposedly taken on location in order to instill some sort of authenticity into the locations.

Kylie Logan, the author of the book on which the film is based, also got the opportunity to be in attendance on the set during the shooting process in and around Toronto. She shared her experience, “Moviemaking is something I know nothing about. Or at least I didn’t until those rainy days in April outside of Toronto. That means for me, every minute on the set was an education. And every single cast and crew member was gracious enough to answer questions, and explain procedures, and welcome me with open arms into the movie world of Jazz Ramsey.”

In the establishing shots, you might be able to spot the CN Tower, the Ontario Legislative Building, the Humber Bay Arch Bridge, First Canadian Place, and The St. Regis Toronto. Apart from ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery,’ the Greater Toronto Area has served as a prominent production location for various film and TV projects. You can spot its locales in the backdrop of ‘A Simple Favor,’ ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ ‘Locke & Key,’ and ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.’

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery Cast

The Toronto native actor, Rachel Skarsten, essays the role of the titular character in the Hallmark film. Widely recognized for her role in ‘Birds of Prey‘ as the Black Canary/Dinah Lance, she also has other notable roles under her name, including that of Queen Elizabeth I in ‘Reign’ and Tamsin in ‘Lost Girl.’ You might also know her from her roles in movies like ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ ‘Acquainted,’ ‘Molly’s Game,’ and ‘The Royal Nanny.’ Opposite her, Corey Sevier dons the garb of Nick Kolesov, the lead detective in ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery.’

Kickstarting his acting career by appearing in commercials in his childhood, Corey went on to bag his first acting gig in ‘Family Pictures.’ Since then, he has been featured in numerous kinds of projects throughout his long and successful acting career. For instance, he stars in ‘The Northlander,’ ‘Immortals,’ ‘Grounded For Christmas,’ ‘The Secret Sauce,’ ‘Road Trip Romance,’ ‘The Dog Lovers Guide To Dating,’ and ‘It Takes a Christmas Village.’ Portraying Sarah Carrington, the principal of Astor Academy, is Zarrin Darnell-Martin, while Sergio Di Zio takes on the role of Michael Ramsey.

The K-9 that appears in the film is none other than Diesel Vom Burgimwald, who plays Rex on ‘Hudson and Rex.’ Other talented actors who feature in supporting roles are Fuad Ahmed as Asher Manard, Lara Arabian as Bernadette Quinn, Kip Brown as Jones Carter, Atish Salehi as Maddie Manard, Wendy Lyon as Andy Ramsey, Douglas Walker as Eddie Dunz, Adam Daniel Mezei as Sam Tilner, and Rebecca Perry as Marine Smith. Furthermore, Melissa Gervasi as Deirdre Mason, Anabelle Dietl as Young Jazz, and Malaya Di Monte as Young Sarah, feature in the movie as well.

