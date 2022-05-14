Where Was Hallmark’s Road Trip Romance Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Samantha Wan, ‘Road Trip Romance’ is a romantic comedy movie revolving around Megan Miller. Her sister, Blair, is soon to be married, and Megan is the maid of honor. However, her trip to attend the wedding keeps getting delayed due to unfortunate events. She is forced to share her journey with her high school rival, Alden Brown. However, the road trip allows them to see a different side of each other. As the two get closer to their destination, their feelings for each other start getting fonder.

Fans of good road trip stories are sure to enjoy the movie, given the hilariously disastrous journey that the two embark upon. Apart from the film’s excellent cast, its visual backdrops let you feel like a part of the journey. Thanks to the movie’s breathtaking scenes, it is easy to imagine how the two rivals fall in love. If you want to know where the Hallmark romedy is lensed, here’s what we know!

Road Trip Romance Filming Locations

‘Road Trip Romance’ was filmed primarily in Ottawa. Principal photography for the movie took place in the fall of 2022. Let’s take a closer look into the specifics of the filming location.

Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, the capital of Canada, served as the filming spot for Hallmark’s ‘Road Trip Romance.’ Both the actors and the director enjoyed their time while filming the movie. Natalie Hall, who plays the role of Megan Miller, shared her appreciation for the team in an Instagram post. Natalie was especially thankful for the support that allowed her to balance her work life while caring for her newborn son, who was just 5-month old at the time. Director Samantha Wan also professed her joy in working for the movie in an Instagram post. “I had so much fun directing this romcom with @thenatalie_hall and Corey Sevier, and the rest of our stellar cast and crew,” she said in the post’s caption. It was a joy with genuinely a lot of laughs, real heart.”

Located on the banks of the Ottawa River, the Canadian capital has a beautiful landscape with rich history and developed infrastructure. All these factors make it one of the most prominent filming locations in the country. The area in and around Ottawa allows moviemakers to frame scenes in a variety of settings. From small-town charm to big city hustle, the city has a place for every kind of backdrop you might be looking for. From Almonte to Waupoos Farm, the region has a selection of locations for filmmakers to choose from.

Ottawa Film Office is an organization within the city that helps in the continued development, retention, competitiveness, and enhancement of Ottawa’s film and television industry. Thanks to the organization and the facilities available in and around Ottawa, the city is popular amongst producers. Several filmmakers have utilized the city to lens scenes for their movies, including ‘A Christmas Stray‘ and ‘A Sisterly Christmas.’

Road Trip Romance Cast

Natalie Hall essays the role of Megan Miller in the series. The actress can be seen in several other movies, like ‘Stalked by a Prince‘ and ‘Fit for a Prince.’ Joining her is Corey Sevier, who portrays the character of Alden Brown, the film’s male lead and Megan’s love interest. Corey has been active in the entertainment industry since his debut as a baby model at six months old. Apart from ‘Road Trip Romance,’ his works include ‘Meet Me in New York’ and ‘The Secret Sauce.’

Other notable appearances in the movie include Elana Dunkelman as Della Simmons, Julia Borsellino as Blair Miller, Wendy German as Edie Miller, and Danielle Bourgon as Zadie. You can also see George Krissa (Franklin), Kate MacLellan (Stella), and Colton Royce (Jack Evans) in the Hallmark romedy.

