10 Movies Like Fifty Shades of Grey on Netflix (Mar 2024)

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, is a sensual adaptation of E.L. James’s bestselling novel. The film follows the relationship between literature student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), and wealthy businessman Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). When Anastasia interviews Christian for her friend’s school newspaper, she finds herself drawn into his world of dominance and submission. As their romance intensifies, Anastasia must navigate Christian’s dark desires while confronting her own inner conflicts. The film sparked controversy for its explicit content and portrayal of BDSM relationships but garnered commercial success, becoming a cultural phenomenon. With its captivating performances and sultry atmosphere, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey‘ remains an iconic entry in the romance genre. If you’re craving more steamy romance after ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ Netflix offers a selection of tantalizing films to satisfy your desires.

10. Gerald’s Game (2017)

‘Gerald’s Game‘, directed by Mike Flanagan, is a gripping psychological thriller based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. The film stars Carla Gugino as Jessie Burlingame and Bruce Greenwood as her husband, Gerald. When the couple’s steamy BDSM fuelled romantic getaway takes a horrifying turn, Jessie finds herself handcuffed to a bed with no hope of escape. As she struggles to survive, Jessie confronts her traumatic past and inner demons. While ‘Gerald’s Game’ differs from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ in genre and tone, both explore themes of power dynamics, control, and the complexities of human relationships within intense and unsettling narratives. You can check out the movie here.

9. Burning Betrayal (2023)

Adapted from Sue Hecker’s novel ‘O Lado Bom de Ser Traída’ (The Good Side of Being Betrayed), ‘Burning Betrayal‘, directed by Diego Freitas, offers a sizzling narrative reminiscent of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. Following Babi (Giovanna Lancellotti), who, reeling from her fiancé’s betrayal, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Shedding her old identity, Babi transforms herself, diving into a world of thrill and excitement. Encountering Marco (Leandro Lima) amidst a biker gang, Babi is drawn into a seductive dance of power and desire. As she navigates the complexities of their relationship, Babi explores her newfound sexuality in a tantalizing game of dominance and submission, echoing the themes of passion and exploration seen in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. You can watch the movie here.

8. No Limit (2022)

Directed by David M. Rosenthal, ‘No Limit‘ dives into the intoxicating world of extreme sports and passionate romance, echoing the seductive allure of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. Starring Camille Rowe and Sofiane Zermani, the film follows Roxana as she encounters world champion freediver Pascal Gauthier. Drawn into a whirlwind romance, Roxana becomes both Pascal’s lover and student as he introduces her to the thrilling world of freediving. Their relationship intensifies as they travel to exotic dive locations, pushing the boundaries of their passion and risking everything for the adrenaline-fueled rush. As Roxana immerses herself deeper into the dangerous sport, she confronts the ultimate question: where will their passionate affair lead? Feel free to watch it and find out for yourself here.

7. Deadly Illusions (2021)

Directed by Anna Elizabeth James, ‘Deadly Illusions‘ explores the enticing yet treacherous world of forbidden desires, akin to the tantalizing allure of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. Starring Kristin Davis and Dermot Mulroney, the film follows Mary Morrison, a successful author who hires a young woman named Grace to serve as a nanny for her children. As Mary becomes increasingly infatuated with Grace, their relationship blurs the lines between fantasy and reality. Amidst a backdrop of wealth and privilege, Mary finds herself entangled in a web of deceit and seduction, where nothing is as it seems. With twists and turns at every corner, ‘Deadly Illusions’ is a riveting exploration of passion, power, and the dangerous depths of desire. You can stream the movie here.

6. Elisa & Marcela (2019)

‘Elisa & Marcela’ transports viewers into a world of forbidden love and societal constraints, reminiscent of the complex dynamics portrayed in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. This historical drama directed by Isabel Coixet, featuring Natalia de Molina and Greta Fernández in the lead roles, is based on the true story of Elisa Sánchez Loriga and Marcela Gracia Ibeas, two women who defied societal norms to be together. Set in late 19th-century Spain, the film chronicles their daring journey to overcome societal barriers and pursue a passionate romance. As they navigate deception and disguise to be together, ‘Elisa & Marcela’ resonates with themes of love, sacrifice, and the enduring quest for freedom, looping in audiences with its poignant portrayal of forbidden desire. Check out the movie here.

5. Fatal Affair (2020)

In ‘Fatal Affair‘, directed by Peter Sullivan, viewers are thrust into a world of deceit and danger, mirroring the seductive intrigue found in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. Starring Nia Long and Omar Epps, the film follows Ellie, a successful attorney whose life takes a perilous turn when she reconnects with an old friend, David. As their seemingly innocent encounter reignites into a passionate affair, Ellie soon discovers that David harbors dark secrets and a sinister agenda. Caught in a web of manipulation and betrayal, Ellie must fight to protect herself and those she loves from the fatal consequences of their affair. With its pulse-pounding suspense and twisted plot twists, ‘Fatal Affair‘ delivers a gripping tale of obsession and consequences. Feel free to stream it here.

4. After We Collided (2020)

‘After We Collided‘ shares thematic similarities with ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, exploring intense romantic entanglements and the problematic layers of desire. Directed by Roger Kumble, the film stars Josephine Langford as Tessa Young and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott, continuing their tumultuous love story from the first installment. As Tessa embarks on a new chapter in her life, navigating her internship and newfound independence, she is inevitably drawn back to Hardin, reigniting their passionate yet turbulent relationship. Filled with steamy scenes and emotional turmoil, ‘After We Collided’ delves into the intricacies of love, obsession, and the challenges of reconciling desire with reality. You can watch the movie here.

3. Love and Leashes (2022)

‘Love and Leashes‘ takes a departure from the explicit themes of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, drawing inspiration from the webtoon ‘Moral Sense’ by Gyeoul. This South Korean romantic comedy film introduces Jung Ji-woo (Seohyun) and Jung Ji-hoo (Lee Jun-young), who embark on a journey of self-discovery and mutual exploration through consensual BDSM. Akin to the sensuality of ‘Fifty Shades’, ‘Love and Leashes’ embraces the BDSM lifestyle with a tender approach, emphasizing the evolving dominant-submissive dynamic between the characters. Ji-woo’s introduction to BDSM through Ji-hoo’s accidental delivery of a collar sparks a transformative journey, leading to a newfound connection and mutual growth as they navigate the complexities of desire and intimacy. Feel free to watch it here.

2. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Adapted from D.H. Lawrence’s novel and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover‘ offers a narrative similar to the sensual exploration seen in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. The film delves into the life of Connie Reid, whose marriage deteriorates after her husband’s return from war, echoing themes of emotional distance and longing. Desperate for affection, Connie finds solace in the arms of Oliver Mellors, the enigmatic gamekeeper, igniting a passionate affair filled with desire and intrigue. Starring Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell, the film unravels the complexities of love and lust amidst societal constraints, captivating audiences with its evocative portrayal of forbidden romance. You can watch the movie here.

1. 365 Days (2020)

For fans of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, ‘365 Days‘ is a must-watch, offering a similarly intense and seductive experience. Adapted from Blanka Lipińska’s novel, the film, directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, immerses viewers in a world of passion, obsession, and eroticism. Starring Michele Morrone as Massimo Torricelli and Anna Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel, the plot follows Laura, a young woman kidnapped by Massimo, a dominant mafia boss, who gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. With its steamy romance, suspenseful plot twists, and magnetic performances, ‘365 Days’ promises to captivate and enthrall fans of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’ Stream the movie here.

