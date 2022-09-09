Is Netflix’s No Limit Based on a True Story?

Directed by David M. Rosenthal, Netflix’s ‘No Limit’ AKA ‘Sous Emprise,’ is a French romance movie that revolves around Roxana Aubrey, a student who decides to drop her studies and leave Paris, France. Roxana ultimately decides to travel to the south of France to take part in a free diving course. Slowly, she starts falling for her teacher Pascal Gauthier, a world champion freediver, and he seems to reciprocate the feeling. As the two learn more and more about their relationship through various competitions, Roxana starts becoming an expert in underwater sports, which might create friction in her romantic life.

Starring Camille Rowe and Sofiane Zermani, the sports film is a nail-biting adventure full of love, drama, and competition. The characters in the movie present a realistic side of such relationships, leading many to wonder if the movie’s plot is in some way inspired by real-life events. If yes, what is the real story, and how similar is it to the events described in the film? Well, we are here to investigate the same!

Is No Limit a True Story?

Yes, ‘No Limit’ is based on a true story. Helmed and penned by David M. Rosenthal, the movie is inspired by the life of French world record-setting freediver Audrey Mestre. The film adapts several events in the French sportswomen’s life into an engaging storyline. In the movie, we see that the events are primarily set in France. However, Audrey actually moved to Mexico City, Mexico, while she was just a teenager. She went on to become a student of marine biology at a university in La Paz, Mexico. Before this, Audrey was apparently already pretty invested in underwater sports and was adept at diving at the age of thirteen. However, she did not get her certification before she turned sixteen due to France’s law regarding the same.

It was in the year 1996 that Audrey developed an interest in underwater sports and met Francisco “Pipín” Ferreras, a renowned free diver from Cuba. The two soon started dating and moved to Miami, Florida, where Francisco started training Audrey. This allowed her to reach record depths and become a respected figure in her own right. In 1999, the two got married in the coastal city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was in the same year that Audrey broke the female world record by free diving at a depth of 125 meters with a single breath of air. After a year, she broke her own record by diving to a depth of 130 meters.

In October 2002, Audrey decided to break the world record of no-limits free-diving that had been established by Tanya Streeter on August 17, 2002, when the latter dived to a depth of 160 meters. She did a practice dive off Bayahibe Beach in the Dominican Republic on October 4, 2002, with a dive team led by Francisco. She apparently went as deep as 166 and kept on practicing. On the fateful day of October 12, 2002, Audrey decided to dive as deep as 171 meters.

Having reached the desired depth, Audrey reportedly opened up the valve on her air tank that would inflate the lift bag and take her to the surface. However, the tank had no air, forcing the rescue diver to arrive and inflate her lift bag using his supply, but it was too late. Audrey was not able to reach the surface fast enough due to inadequate inflation, a strong current, and the fact that the riser rope was not vertical.

The dive should have taken around 3 minutes, but Audrey ended up remaining underwater for over 8 minutes and 30 seconds. Francisco put on his scuba gear and dived right in to save his wife. However, the damage was already done, and Audrey was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The event ended up being criticized by many for not following the proper guidelines. Many claimed that the event should not have been preponed and that there should have been more safety divers, rescue equipment, and medical professionals on-site to help Audrey.

Apparently, Audrey still had a pulse when she was brought to the surface, but the lack of medical facilities contributed to her death. Francisco’s attempts to resuscitate his wife underwater allegedly also led to a loss of crucial time. It was also stated that the Cuban diver was responsible for charging Audrey’s air tank. However, he allegedly did not allow anyone to check up on it, leading many to wonder about his motivations regarding the same. Audrey was cremated, and her ashes were scattered in the water. She was also posthumously enlisted in the Women Divers Hall of Fame in 2002.

In 2004, Francisco published a book under his name, titled ‘The Dive: A Story of Love and Obsession,’ which was ghost-written by Linda Robertson. The book details the Cuban diver’s version of events that took place on that fateful day. However, Carlos Serra’s 2006 book ‘The Last Attempt: The True Story of Freediving Champion Audrey Mestre And The Mystery of Her Death’ presents a different version of the story and states that Francisco and Audrey were about to divorce, and the former was not happy about his wife’s success. Serra claimed that Francisco directly contributed to Audrey’s death by sabotaging her equipment. It should be known that Serra was actually once Audrey’s partner and part of the female diver’s last team.

In 2013, ESPN released a documentary called ‘No Limits,’ which was a part of their ‘Nine for IX’ series. Though the details surrounding Audrey’s death have been speculated over by many, it is easy to see the similarities between her story and that of Roxana Aubrey. The two women left their studies behind to pursue underwater sports and were enthralled by their aptitude for the same. Both of them also end up in a relationship with a renowned sportsman. Despite the name changes and the minor differences, it is easy to see the influence that Audrey’s story has had on Netflix’s ‘No Limit.’

