Liked Burning Betrayal? Here Are 8 Must See Similar Movies

‘Burning Betrayal,’ the sizzling Brazilian erotic thriller, inspired by Sue Hecker’s novel ‘O Lado Bom de Ser Traida,’ is now available on Netflix. Directed by Diego Freitas, this seductive tale delves into themes of betrayal, bravery, and bikes, revolving around Babi, a woman whose heartbreak propels her into a dangerous journey of self-discovery. After discovering her fiancé’s infidelity, Babi embarks on a transformation, embracing her newfound boldness as she joins a motorcycle club, changes her appearance, and ignites a passionate affair with Marco, whom she secretly dubs ‘the hot judge.’ However, beneath the allure lies a mysterious truth-seeker. The film stars Giovanna Lancellotti as Babi, Bruno Montaleone as Thiago, Leandro Lima as Marco, Camilla de Lucas as Paty, and Micael as Caio, captivating audiences with its thrilling narrative and sensual allure and yet if you crave more, here are some similar movies. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Burning Betrayal’ on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.

8. In the Cut (2003)

‘In the Cut,’ directed by Jane Campion, is a dark and erotic thriller that shares thematic elements with ‘Burning Betrayal.’ Starring Meg Ryan as Frannie Avery, the film jumps into her passionate yet dangerous affair with a detective investigating a murder in her neighborhood, leading to an intricate web of desire, secrecy, and suspense. As both films explore the intertwining of sensuality and mystery, ‘In the Cut’ offers a compelling narrative that mirrors the seductive intrigue of ‘Burning Betrayal,’ making it a captivating choice for those drawn to tales of forbidden desire and betrayal in a shadowy urban landscape.

7. 365 Days (2020)

Much like Burning Betrayal, ‘365 Days‘ is a Polish erotic thriller that explores the depths of passion and obsession. Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes and adapted from Blanka Lipińska’s trilogy, the film tells the story of a disillusioned woman from Warsaw, played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka, trapped in an uninspiring relationship. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes captivated by a dominant Sicilian man, portrayed by Michele Morrone, who subjects her to a year-long journey of desire, challenging her to find love within 365 days.

6. White Girl (2016)

In her directorial debut, Elizabeth Wood takes the helm of the drama film ‘White Girl’ as both writer and director. The movie follows the story of Leah (played by Morgan Saylor), a young college student who becomes entranced by a drug dealer named Blue. This infatuation catapults her into a turbulent world of drugs and high-stakes decisions. ‘White Girl’ dives into themes of desire, recklessness, and the hazy boundaries between pleasure and danger as Leah navigates the perilous path she has chosen. Both ‘White Girl’ and ‘Burning Betrayal’ explore the journeys of young women who find themselves drawn into dangerous and seductive worlds, filled with desire and recklessness. They both examine the blurred lines between pleasure and peril in their characters’ experiences.

5. The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981)

Directed by Bob Rafelson, ‘The Postman Always Rings Twice’ is a classic film noir that plunges into the dark realms of desire, betrayal, and murder. The plot revolves around a passionate affair between a drifter, Frank Chambers (played by Jack Nicholson), and Cora Papadakis (Jessica Lange), the wife of a Greek diner owner. The film explores their steamy relationship, leading to a conspiracy to murder Cora’s husband. As in ‘Burning Betrayal,’ the movie captures the complexities of forbidden love, emphasizing the intense emotions and dangerous consequences that accompany illicit relationships. Both films depict characters entangled in passionate affairs, navigating treacherous paths filled with intrigue and moral ambiguity.

4. Basic Instinct (1992)

‘Basic Instinct,’ an erotic thriller directed by Paul Verhoeven, is a gripping tale of murder, obsession, and seduction. The plot centers on Detective Nick Curran, played by Michael Douglas, as he investigates a gruesome crime involving the mystifying novelist Catherine Tramell, portrayed by Sharon Stone. The film, much like ‘Burning Betrayal,’ delves into the dark and enticing depths of human desires and secrets, creating a tantalizing blend of suspense and sensuality. Both movies share a common thread of exploring the intricate interplay between passion, mystery, and peril, making them intriguing and provocative cinematic experiences.

3. Unfaithful (2002)

Directed by Adrian Lyne, ‘Unfaithful‘ is a riveting drama that highlights the complexities of marital infidelity. The plot revolves around Connie Sumner (played by Diane Lane), a suburban housewife whose seemingly perfect life takes a dark turn when she engages in a passionate affair with a mysterious stranger, portrayed by Olivier Martinez. As her affair intensifies, Connie finds herself torn between desire and the consequences of her actions, leading to a series of suspenseful events that challenge her relationships and moral boundaries. If you enjoyed the themes of passion, betrayal, and emotional complexity in ‘Burning Betrayal,’ ‘Unfaithful’ offers a similarly gripping narrative, making it a must-watch for fans of intense, character-driven stories. The outstanding performances, especially by Diane Lane, elevate the film, creating a compelling cinematic experience.

2. Fatal Attraction (1987)

‘Fatal Attraction,’ directed by Adrian Lyne, is a thrilling cautionary tale of passion turned deadly. Michael Douglas stars as Dan Gallagher, a married man who has a fling with the alluring Alex Forrest, played by Glenn Close. When he decides to end the affair, Alex’s obsession takes a sinister turn, putting his family at risk. If you were drawn to ‘Burning Betrayal’ for its exploration of passion and its dark consequences, ‘Fatal Attraction’ is a riveting choice. It delivers a suspenseful storyline, compelling performances, and a stark reminder of how secrets and desire can lead down a treacherous path.

1. Dry Martina (2018)

‘Dry Martina,’ written and directed by Che Sandoval, is a provocative Chilean film that bears striking similarities to ‘Burning Betrayal.’ The movie revolves around Martina (played by Antonella Costa), a washed-up pop star who embarks on a sensual and unpredictable journey of self-discovery. Like ‘Burning Betrayal,’ the film delves into themes of passion, betrayal, and the complexities of desire. Martina’s unconventional encounters and her quest for satisfaction lead her down a path filled with unexpected twists and intriguing characters, much like the protagonist of ‘Burning Betrayal.’ The film’s exploration of the blurred lines between pleasure and peril, as well as its bold and seductive narrative, make it a compelling companion for fans of ‘Burning Betrayal.’

