Where Was Hallmark’s The Royal Nanny Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Jonathan Wright, Hallmark’s ‘The Royal Nanny’ is a romantic comedy film that follows the MI5 agent Claire who is assigned the task of protecting and keeping the royal family safe from all the threats that surround them during the winter holiday season. She must do so by working undercover as a nanny for the family. However, the assignment is not a walk in the park as she has to face several challenges while at it, such as staying focused on her mission and not giving in to the charms of Prince Colin.

The Christmas movie includes several unconventional subjects, such as an undercover spy, which adds a bit more character to the narrative and keeps the viewers hooked on it from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the grand and beautiful decorations of Christmastime against the backdrop of some equally aesthetic locations enhance the quality of the movie even more. At the same time, it makes one wonder where ‘The Royal Nanny’ was actually shot. If the same question is in your mind, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

The Royal Nanny Filming Locations

‘The Royal Nanny’ was filmed in its entirety in Belgium, particularly in Brussels. As per reports, the principal photography for the Christmas movie commenced in late August 2022 and wrapped up within a month, in September of the same year. Situated in Northwestern Europe, Belgium is the sixth-most densely populated country in Europe and one of the six founding countries of the European Union. As evident in the movie, Belgium is a developed country that is known to have high standards of living, education, quality of life, and healthcare. So, let’s not waste any time and traverse all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Hallmark movie!

Brussels, Belgium

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Royal Nanny’ were lensed in and around Brussels, a Belgian region consisting of 19 municipalities, including the City of Brussels. From the looks of it, the filming unit set up camp at various sites across the region to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops, be it interiors or exteriors.

Situated in the central region of Belgium, Brussels is known to be the most densely populated region in the country. As far as the region’s architecture is concerned, it is very diverse with a few medieval and neoclassical architectures still preserved in Brussels. Moreover, it is home to several modern buildings as well, including the World Trade Center of Brussels, the Northern Quarter, Madou Tower, Rogier Tower, and Proximus Towers, some of which you might spot in the movie.

Apart from the architecture, Brussels has over 8,000 hectares of green spaces, making it one of the greenest capitals in Europe. Some of the popular parks and gardens of the region are Brussels Park, Forest Park, the Botanical Garden of Brussels, and the Royal Greenhouses of Laeken. The region has served as a pivotal production location for many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Blue Is the Warmest Colour,’ ‘The Danish Girl,’ ‘The Loft,’ ‘The Missing,’ and ‘The French Mans.’

The Royal Nanny Cast

Rachel Skarsten plays the role of Claire, the MI5 agent in the Hallmark movie. Since she has been featured in a handful of other movies and TV shows, you might find her face familiar. She is known for her starring roles in ‘Reign‘ and ‘Batwoman.’ Skarsten also features in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ ‘Imposters,’ and ‘Acquainted.’ Starring with her is Dan Jeannotte, who portrays Prince Colin. You might recognize him from ‘Reign,’ ‘Good Witch,’ ‘The Bold Type,’ ‘Designated Survivor,’ ‘Fargo,’ and ‘Dark Matter.’

Other cast members who play key roles in the Christmas film are Greta Scacchi (Mrs. Lansbury), Phoenix Laroche (Robert), Isabelle Wilson (Elle), Katie Sheridan (Rose), Aurora Marion (Olivia), Jarreth J. Merz (Price), Barbara Hellemans (Amanda Young), and Marcel Zadé (Michael Ford). Furthermore, Martin Swabey (Vance), Sabrina Lopez Leonard (Charity Kiosk Staff), Robbie Nock (Prince Edward), Jasper Box (James Wilder), Toussaint Meghie (Wallace), and Elodie Barthels (Paparazzi) feature in the movie as well.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s All Saints Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?