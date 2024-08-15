Lifetime’s My Son’s Deception: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Meeshelle Neal, Lifetime’s ‘My Son’s Deception’ is a crime thriller film that acquaints us with a mother named Maria and her son, Jackson. They own and run a family restaurant, which formerly belonged to the latter’s late father, Harry. Unfortunately, with debts piling up against the small family of two, they are on the verge of losing ownership of the restaurant as well. When Jackson shares the troubling financial situation with his soccer teammate Tyler, the latter comes up with a lucrative idea for him. He suggests that the mother-son duo can host glamorous parties with prominent businesspeople and have the chance to earn a whole lot of money.

When the parties become a hit among several people of stature, the demands start getting more and more explicit. Jackson appears to be the most affected by it all, as one of his footage is in Tyler’s possession, and he demands that the parties continue if he doesn’t want people to view and share his video. Now, it is Maria’s responsibility to rescue her son from sinking deep into the ring of exploitation and getting killed. Matching the theme of the Lifetime production are the backdrops and dark visuals, keeping the viewers hooked to the narrative.

Where Was My Son’s Deception Filmed?

Filming for ‘My Son’s Deception’ seemingly took place in Ontario, particularly in Toronto. The shooting process commenced in November 2023 under the working title ‘Playing the Game’ and continued for a few weeks, before getting wrapped up in early December of the same year. The director, Meeshelle Neal, took to social media to share her feelings regarding the shoot. She wrote, “Recent directing work. What an amazing group of collaborators I’ve had the honour to work with. Thank you to the talented cast & crews!!”

Toronto, Ontario

From the looks of it, a major chunk of ‘My Son’s Deception’ was seemingly lensed in and around Toronto, which is the capital city of Ontario. As per reports, on one of the shooting days, the production team had a long and grueling night shoot that lasted until around 4 am in the morning. Able to replicate the locales of several major US cities, including New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, and international cities like London and Paris, Toronto makes for an ideal production location for different kinds of projects, including the Lifetime thriller.

Furthermore, the local talent of Toronto includes all kinds of professionals, from talented actors to award-winning animators to world-class sound engineers, allowing a smooth shooting process for any filmmaker. Apart from ‘My Son’s Deception,’ the city has hosted the production of many notable film and TV projects, such as ‘True Lies,’ ‘The Boondock Saints,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ and ‘Most Dangerous Game.’

My Son’s Deception Cast

‘My Son’s Deception’ is driven by Kate Drummond’s compelling performance as Maria, who is set on pulling out all the stops to save her son from the clutches of evil. A popular name in the world of entertainment, she has proved her mettle by her portrayal of Agent Lucado in ‘Wynonna Earp,’ Authority Phydra in ‘Utopia Falls,’ and Paula Westfield in ‘Heartland.’ She also has titles such as ‘Secrets in a Small Town,’ ‘The Man from Toronto,’ ‘The Novice,’ ‘Sweet Tarts Takeaway’ and the award-winning short film, ‘Just A Friend’ to her credit. Tyssen Smith stars alongside Kate as her character Maria’s son, Jackson.

Best known for playing Brodie in ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ the actor has showcased his acting prowess in titles such as ‘Creeped Out,’ ‘Tokens,’ and ‘Dare Me.’ The Lifetime production features Brennan Clost as Myles, while Carson MacCormac plays the role of Tyler. You may recognize Clost from his work on ‘The Next Step,’ ‘Tiny Pretty Things,’ and Karen McClellan’s ‘Spiral.’ Meanwhile, MacCormac can be seen in ‘Locke & Key,’ ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ and ‘Shazam!‘ The supporting cast of the movie also comprises Matt Wells as Pete, Christopher Seivrightas Rocco, and Vinson Tran.

