Lifetime’s Deadly Estate: Filming and Cast Details, Explored

In Lifetime’s ‘Deadly Estate,’ Zakiya Carter is the new Operations Manager of a high-end hotel, the purchase of which is on the mind of a wealthy mogul. One day, when his son, Astor, is murdered inside the hotel, Zakiya is framed for his murder and arrested for it. Her coworker, Harry, manages to bail her out, after which she takes matters into her own hands and attempts to get to the bottom of the case to prove her innocence.

As Zakiya digs deeper, she finds out that the hotel has been used as a front to run a secret ring, which includes prostitution, sex crimes, and even murder. Soon, Harry dies under suspicious circumstances, making Zakiya wonder if she can trust her boss, Steve. So, with the help of her exceptional hospitality skills and knowledge of the hotel, she must bring the truth about the hotel’s dark secrets to light. Directed by Sam Coyle, the thriller film is set mostly in and around the luxurious hotel where Zakiya works, raising questions about its location in the minds of the viewers.

Where Was Deadly Estate Filmed?

‘Deadly Estate’ was shot across Ontario and West Virginia, especially in Hamilton, Toronto, and Charleston. According to reports, principal photography for the Lifetime production took place over the course of about 15 days in September and October 2022. One of the cast members, Samantha Walkes, took to social media to share her experience shooting the film.

She wrote, “When I say, SO much was learned and I was FILLED WITH INEXPRESSIBLE JOY. even in the dark hours of the night? Meh naw lie! The joy was out of an abundance of gratitude and appreciation for this opportunity, for the love of storytelling and for the gorgeous souls that surrounded me.” She also wrote, “I met some of the most beautiful women/femmes on this project. This post doesn’t do justice in celebrating the sisterhood, feminine energy & community of support that was created in a matter of 15 days. I felt empowered.”

Hamilton, Ontario

A major chunk of ‘Deadly Estate’ was lensed in and around the port city of Hamilton, which is also known as the Ambitious City. Situated in Southern Ontario, various locales of the city were turned into film sets as the cast and crew members recorded important scenes against suitable backdrops. The filming unit also set up camp inside a few establishments to shoot indoor scenes for the movie.

Toronto, Ontario

Reports suggested that the production team of ‘Deadly Estate’ spent a while in Toronto for shooting purposes. The capital city of Ontario is considered a prominent site for various forms of entertainment, including music, motion picture production, theater, and television production. It is likely that several interior and exterior scenes were filmed in and around Toronto.

Charleston, West Virginia

Situated at the confluence of the Elk and Kanawha rivers, Charleston also served as a prominent production location for ‘Deadly Estate.’ Establishing shots of Charleston’s cityscape could be seen at least a few times, where you could spot several buildings and attractions like the West Virginia State Museum, the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia, the West Virginia State Capitol, and the Kanawha County Courthouse.

Deadly Estate Cast

Hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, Samantha Walkes dons the garb of Zakiya Carter in the Lifetime film. Starting from theaters, her journey into the world of acting in movies and TV shows was not easy. Through her sheer determination, Samantha was able to bag several prominent roles in ‘The Kings of Napa,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ ‘The Changeling,’ ‘The Big Cigar,’ ‘The Holiday Swap,’ and ‘Orphan: First Kill.’ Karen Cliche, who is known for her role in ‘Thanksgiving‘ and ‘Mutant X,’ also features in ‘Deadly Escape’ as Valeria Brandt.

Moreover, while Tim Campbell portrays Steve Weissner, Morgan Kelly essays the role of George Finn in the thriller movie. Besides the lead actors, several talented actors also feature in supporting roles, including Russell Sams as Daniel Denton, Chantria Tram as Alexis, Kelly Penner as Astor Brant, Stephen Sparks as Ron Brant, Eugene Clark as Harry Belfort, Robyn Gallop as Phoenix Burl, Regina Efendieva as Jen, and Bobby Daniels as a boy’s father.

Read More: Lifetime’s A Neighbor’s Vendetta: Filming Locations and Cast Details