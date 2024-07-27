Lifetime’s A Neighbor’s Vendetta: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Lifetime’s ‘A Neighbor’s Vendetta’ is a drama thriller that follows Sonja and her husband, Jason, who struggle to work on their troubled marriage. Estranged from Jason, Sonja finds comfort in an extramarital relationship with her boss, Robert. When the latter is found dead, his wife Mia is enraged after discovering his infidelity. After realizing Sonja used to be involved with Robert, she stalks the couple as they move from the city to rekindle their relationship.

While Sonja is once again called back to work for an emergency, Mia, posing as Clare, seeks shelter from a storm at their cabin and seduces Jason, who must remain faithful. Sonja grows suspicious of Clare, eventually discovering that Clare is actually Mia, who is bent on revenge. Sonja must confront Mia to protect her family and her marriage. Directed by Rainy Kerwin, the characters are caught in a blend of romance, eroticism, and suspense, all of which are lifted by their surroundings, visuals, and tension-building techniques that enhance the suspenseful atmosphere of ‘A Neighbor’s Vendetta Filmed.’

Where Was A Neighbor’s Vendetta Filmed?

The story of ‘A Neighbor’s Vendetta’ starts in New York City and intensifies when the couple moves to a remote cabin. Production captured brief shots of New York City and filmed the majority of the project in a cabin in Little Rock, Arkansas. Principal photography began in November 2022 and concluded in early December.

Little Rock, Arkansas

‘A Neighbor’s Vendetta’ was primarily shot in Little Rock, Arkansas, utilizing local cabins and forests to reflect the remote setting, as well as the horror factor of the movie. The capital and most populous city of Arkansas, located in Pulaski County, provided a contrasting backdrop to the urban scenes set in New York City, paralleling the motivations of Sonja and Jason.

In an interview, director Rainy Kerwin praised the efficiency and dedication of the local crew in overcoming the demanding schedule. Comparing their efforts favorably to Hollywood teams, she said, “The crew just hustled like nobody else. I don’t know that we could have made this in Hollywood with a union crew.” The actors also grasped the scripts quickly to deliver their performances. Kerwin praised the actors and empathized that most of their first takes made the final cut. “It was like, ‘Nailed it, move on.’” she added.

The cinematography by Gabe Mayhan captures the story and characters with clean and aesthetically pleasing visuals. The film employs interesting camera angles, rising tension tracks, and ambient noise to build suspense. The production also used bait-and-switch shots, where scenes initially appear to involve one character only to reveal another location and character. Moreover, ‘A Neighbor’s Vendetta’ features a few jump scares and creep shots for thrills. Additional work focused on tension building by taping moments with Jason and Sonja being watched from afar through a shaky viewpoint.

New York City, New York

New York serves as a brief but significant backdrop in ‘A Neighbor’s Vendetta,’ with several stock footage scenes showcasing locations like the corner at Broome Street and 150 Wooster Street in New York City. The city’s chaotic atmosphere symbolizes the turmoil in Sonja and Jason’s lives, stemming from their professional and personal struggles. The Lower East Side, Manhattan, features prominently, reminiscent of other relationship dramas set in the city, such as Woody Allen’s ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ and ‘P.S. I Love You.’

A Neighbor’s Vendetta Cast

‘A Neighbor’s Vendetta’ stars Chelsea Gilligan as Sonja, an architect trying to reconstruct her marriage. The actress also appears in episodic roles in shows like ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Glory Daze,’ and ‘Big Time Rush.’ Her other notable roles include Teri in ‘Star-Crossed’ and Molly Ingram in ‘The Resident.’ Steven Good plays Sonja’s husband, Jason. Good is known for his recurring role as Rob Davis in ‘Younger‘ and can also be recognized from ‘The Blacklist‘ and ‘Notorious.’ Moreover, he also stars in TV movies like ‘Fifth Annual’ and ‘Nightmare Nurse.’

Sydney Cole Alexander portrays Mia, the vengeful stranger. You may recognize her from ‘The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer’ and ‘Severance.’ She also has ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ and ‘Limitless’ to her credit. Austen Jaye plays Robert, Mia’s husband, with credits in ‘Home, Not Alone’ and ‘Andy Somebody,’ as well as ‘The Black Hamptons’ and ‘Hello Cupid.’ Other supporting cast members include Karen Strassman as Jackie, Julia Eringer as Lydia, Derek Roberts as Officer Lewis, Matt Socia as Police Officer, and Ivy McGrew as the receptionist at Sonja’s workplace.

