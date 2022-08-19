Where Was Orphan First Kill Filmed?

The prequel to the 2009 movie ‘Orphan,’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ is a psychological thriller movie directed by William Brent Bell that serves as some kind of an origin story of the notorious Esther. The narrative follows Leena Klammer/Esther as she comes up with a brilliant plan to escape from a psychiatric facility and succeeds. After her escape, she travels to America to get a fresh start and manages to become a part of a wealthy family by impersonating their missing daughter.

However, Esther’s new life turns upside down when she comes face to face with a mother who is willing to do everything in order to protect her family from her murderous intentions. The chilly undertone used throughout the film highlights the thrilling and suspenseful narrative, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Moreover, the interesting use of different locations in the movie is likely to spark some curiosity in your mind. If that’s the case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Orphan: First Kill Filming Locations

‘Orphan: First Kill’ was filmed in its entirety in Manitoba, specifically in Winnipeg. The principal photography for the horror thriller commenced in November 2020 and wrapped up after a month or so, in December of the same year. In order to allow Isabelle Fuhrman to realistically portray the young girl Esther without the use of CGI effects, the filming unit utilized a combination of makeup, done with the help of a world-class makeup team, and forced perspective shots. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Esther and navigate all the specific locations that appear in the film!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Orphan: First Kill’ were lensed in and around Winnipeg, the capital and largest city of the Canadian province of Manitoba. It appears that the production team traveled across the city and taped different scenes against suitable backdrops. Located on the eastern edge of the Canadian Prairies in Western Canada, Winnipeg is considered a railway and transportation hub with a diverse economy.

Also known as Winterpeg, the capital city hosts several kinds of annual festivals, mainly due to its multicultural nature. Some of them are the Festival du Voyageur, the Jazz Winnipeg Festival, the Winnipeg Folk Festival, and the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival. Moreover, Winnipeg is home to a large number of tourist attractions and sites, including The Forks, the Winnipeg Public Library, the Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and the Centennial Concert Hall, to name a few.

Apart from tourists, many filmmakers also frequent Winnipeg while scouting for an ideal location for their filming projects. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Nobody,’ ‘Run,’ ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Burden of Truth,’ and ‘Tales from the Loop.’

