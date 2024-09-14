Lifetime’s The Face I Can’t Forget: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Alicia K. Harris, ‘The Face I Can’t Forget’ centers on an amnesiac mother who begins to recall that she had another daughter, but her emerging memories are contradicted by her family. After a car accident wipes out most of her memory, Mia is taken care of by her loving husband and daughter. She starts to have dreams of another daughter, who was with her during the car crash when they seemed to be running from someone.

However, no one else appears to know who she is referring to, and her family assures her that the trauma of the crash is causing hallucinations. Seeking to fill the inexplicable gaps in her memory, Mia begins an investigation into her past, revealing shocking secrets. The Lifetime thriller makes use of cold, dark, and desolate environments when peering into Mia’s past, creating a sense of unease and urgency that carries over to her confounding present.

Where Was The Face I Can’t Forget Filmed?

‘The Face I Can’t Forget’ was filmed in and around Toronto, Ontario. Initially titled, ‘I Had Another Daughter,’ the movie reportedly began principal photography on February 27, 2024, and wrapped up by March 12, 2024. Despite the tight schedule and long hours of work, the project presented a shoot of some convenience since most of the cast and crew lived in Toronto.

Toronto, Ontario

The production team behind ‘The Face I Can’t Forget’ set up shop in Toronto, the capital city of the province of Ontario. Known as the Hollywood of the North alongside Vancouver, Toronto has long been a sought-after filming location for both Hollywood and independent filmmakers due to its versatility, cutting edge facilities, and talented local workforce. For ‘The Face I Can’t Forget,’ the city provided the ideal combination of diverse backdrops to create the chase sequences in isolated and wooded roads, as well as the seemingly picture-perfect life Mia returns to after waking up from the hospital. The team combined urban and suburban settings that captured both the familiarity of Mia’s present life and the eerie, shadowy undertones of her fragmented past.

Another major advantage of filming in Toronto, often utilized by Lifetime movies, is its ability to convincingly double for a variety of cities around the world, making it an incredibly flexible filming location. The dark and desolate environments seen in the film were amplified by the city’s cold weather at the time of filming, providing a naturally bleak atmosphere that resonated with the film’s tense, psychological tone. One of the production companies behind ‘The Face I Can’t Forget,’ Chaplain Media East, is also based in the city. Other Lifetime projects shot in Toronto include ‘Locked in My House,’ ‘My Son’s Deception,’ ‘Jazz Ramsey A K-9 Mystery,’ and ‘Hunting Housewives.’

The Face I Can’t Forget Cast

Rayisa Kondracki leads ‘The Face I Can’t Forget’ as Mia Keller. Kondracki is a Toronto-born actress who has gained experience appearing in various TV series such as ‘The Bridge,’ ‘Nikita,’ Hallmark’s ‘Good Witch,’ ‘Wynonna Earp,’ and ‘Shoot the Messenger.’ You may have seen her in Prime Video’s ‘Gen V’ as Tiffany Meyer, Tubi’s ‘Killer Co-Worker’ as Ivy, Starz’s ‘American Gods,’ as Speaking Norn, and ‘Private Eyes’ as Natalie Parnell.

James Gilbert stars opposite her as Jesse. Also based in Toronto, Gilbert is a seasoned actor who is known for essaying Terry Gallagher in the sitcom dramedy ‘Moonshine,’ Jack in ‘The Girlfriend Experience,’ William Brereton in the historical drama ‘The Tudors,’ and Mason Dunkirk in ‘Salvation.’ His other credits include ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ Citytv’s ‘Hudson & Rex,’ Showtime’s ‘The Comey Rule,’ ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries,’ and ‘Witches in the Woods.’

Victoria Baldesarra is a professional dancer and actress who steps into the role of Madison in ‘The Face I Can’t Forget.’ Baldesarra began dancing at a tender age and has represented Canada as a part of the national dance team, winning bronze in Germany in 2010. She is best known for leading the teen dance series ‘The Next Step’ as Michelle. She has also starred in ‘Lost & Found Music Studios’ as Michelle, ‘The Bay’ as Brenda, ‘Dying to Sleep’ as Jen, and ‘The Magic’ as Elizabeth. Other cast members include Douglas Nyback as Nick, Rosie Simon as Erin, Isabelle Ellis as Angela, Liam Green as Thomas, Danny Waugh as Officer Truesdale, Antony Hall as Wade, and Keda Edwards Pierre as Doctor.

