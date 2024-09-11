Lifetime’s Mommy’s Stolen Memories: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Panta Mosleh, Lifetime’s ‘Mommy’s Stolen Memories’ is a psychological thriller film that revolves around a woman named Mallory who went through memory loss due to an accident in the past. Wife to Reese and a devoted mother to Billy, Mallory becomes concerned about her son when she witnesses him talking to a stranger named Samantha at the local climbing gym. Little by little, her life starts unraveling when Billy refuses to tell her what they talked about and her husband acts all suspicious.

Meanwhile, Samantha is busy spying on Mallory. It turns out that because of her memory loss, Mallory does not remember her and Reese being involved in the kidnapping of Billy from his birth mother several years ago. The story of the crime drama movie unfolds in all kinds of places, including the residence of the protagonist, the school of her son, and others, raising questions about the shooting sites of the Lifetime production.

Where Was Mommy’s Stolen Memories Filmed?

The shooting of ‘Mommy’s Stolen Memories’ took place in British Columbia, specifically in and around Kelowna. According to reports, principal photography was carried out over a few weeks in late 2022, from November 2022 to December of the same year. Tammin Sursok shared her experience of being an integral part of the movie on social media. She wrote, “The subject of this movie was dark and if I let it, could have broken me but because of the incredible cast and crew I was able to give this character my all and also feel safe, supported and had so much fun when the cameras weren’t rolling. Thank you to @pantamosleh for your vision for this movie, generosity and talent. I miss you already!! Love you forever.”

Kelowna, British Columbia

Also known as Orchard City, Kelowna served as the primary production location for ‘Mommy’s Stolen Memories.’ Since the filming took place in the winter, various parts of the city were covered in snow, which worked in favor of the production, as they did not need to use fake snow. The chilling and suspenseful elements were elevated, thanks to the cold setting. For taping several indoor scenes, the filming unit possibly took over actual establishments situated within the city’s proximity. However, it is also possible that they made the most of a sound stage or two of one of the film studios located in and around Kelowna.

The cast and crew members were also spotted by many locals and passers-by in different streets and neighborhoods of the city, recording pivotal outdoor sequences. Moreover, in the establishing or aerial shots, you might be able to spot numerous buildings and attractions, including Mission Hill Family Estate, the William R. Bennett Bridge, Elks Stadium, and Prospera Place. Over the years, many other movies, besides ‘Mommy’s Stolen Memories,’ have been filmed in Kelowna, including ‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer,’ ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘A Score to Settle,’ ‘A Mother’s Nightmare,’ and ‘Tomato Red: Blood Money.’

Mommy’s Stolen Memories Cast

The South African native Tammin Sursok dons the garb of Mallory, the woman who suffered memory loss, in the Lifetime production. The Daytime Emmy Award nominee was shot to fame through her portrayal of Dani Sutherland in ‘Home and Away.’ Many of you might also recognize her from ‘The Young and the Restless’ as Colleen Carlton, ‘Hannah Montana’ as Siena, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ as Jenna Marshall, and ‘Neighbors’ as Montana Marcel. She has also been featured in numerous movies, including ‘Blood, Sweat and Cheer,’ ‘Love and Penguins,’ ‘Killer in Red,’ and ‘Girlfriends of Christmas Past.’ Opposite Tammin, Nathanael Vass essays the role of Reese, Mallory’s husband, in ‘Mommy’s Stolen Memories.’

The ‘Nancy Drew‘ fame has several films and TV shows to his credit, such as ‘Inventing the Christmas Prince,’ ‘Wedding Season,’ and ‘The Detour.’ The thriller movie also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Maia Fields as Samantha, Rami Kahlon as Linda, Easten Dacosta as Billy, Marnie Mahannah as Hannah, Stephanie Izsak as Amy, Vincent Ross as Officer Lopez, and Laura Yenga as Keisha. Besides them, Shay Galor and Sharon Estephan portray Vanessa and Dr. Fields, respectively, while Marcus Lloyd and C.J. Wilkins feature as Gavin and Dr. Sanchez, respectively. Moreover, Nolan Alonso as Rory, Jai Braithwaite as Principal, and Lucas Penner feature in the film as well.

