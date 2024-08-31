Lifetime’s The Daughter I Gave Away: Filming Locations and Cast Details

The John Bradshaw directorial, Lifetime’s ‘The Daughter I Gave Away,’ is a suspenseful thriller film that follows Cynthia, who became pregnant in her teenage days. Since she was not ready for the responsibilities that being a mother entails, she decided to put her daughter up for adoption, hoping that she would be embraced in a loving household with caring individuals. About 15 years later, Cynthia learns that her biological daughter has disappeared from her adoptive parent’s house.

Cynthia’s motherly instincts take over and she becomes concerned about her daughter’s well-being and whereabouts. So, she takes matters into her own hands and searches for answers, hoping that she can save the daughter she never knew from harm before it’s too late. Most of the story unfolds in and around the house of the adoptive parent of Cynthia’s daughter, raising queries about the actual shooting sites of the suspenseful film.

Where Was The Daughter I Gave Away Filmed?

‘The Daughter I Gave Away’ was filmed in Ontario, especially in and around Hamilton. According to reports, principal photography for the Lifetime thriller commenced around early February 2024 and continued for the next few weeks before getting wrapped up in the same month. The creative vision of Cinematographer Juan Montalvo ensured the perfect setting was created to complement the mysterious narrative. The entire team appeared to have a great time on set during the shoot and it is likely that some of them even explored local sites in their downtime.

Hamilton, Ontario

To film ‘The Daughter I Gave Away,’ the cast and crew visited the port city of Hamilton in the southeastern part of Ontario province. The city is located at the westernmost edge of Lake Ontario as well as the western part of Niagara Escarpment, guaranteeing majestic views of both natural wonders. As far as the shooting is concerned, James Street North in Hamilton served as one of the shooting locations for the Lifetime production. The actors and crew members were spotted filming along the shops and restaurants in the area. It is home to multiple sites that showcase its unique architecture, industrial structures, historical heritage, natural vistas, and urban landscape.

Some of the aforementioned spots are museums, mansions, art galleries, waterfalls, and nature trails. It is likely that many of the captivating places appear in the backdrop of the film. Furthermore, the fact that Hamilton is in proximity to the city of Toronto also worked in the favor of the production team since several of the members are residents of The Six. Interestingly, the vibrant community seemed delighted to accommodate the creation of a movie in the vicinity. After all, it is not the first time production transpired in the city. Over the years, it has hosted the taping of movies and shows like ‘Trap,’ ‘Thanksgiving,’ ‘Locke & Key,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’

The Daughter I Gave Away Cast

In ‘The Daughter I Gave Away,’ Romina D’Ugo dons the garb of Cynthia, the teenage mother who is determined to find her daughter at any cost. She is best known for her portrayal of Nina in ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation,’ Esme Gallo in ‘Coyote,’ Max in ’12 Monkeys,’ Zoe in ‘Turn the Beat Around’ and Alana in ‘I Like Movies.’ The multi-hyphenate personality is also an excellent dancer who made waves with her innate skills on the inaugural season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance Canada’ in 2008. Accompanying Romina in the thriller is Kelly Penner, who essays the character of Andrew. You may recognize him from his performance as Conde’s Page in ‘Reign,’ Chad/Preppy Werewolf in ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ Barry in ‘North of Normal,’ and Brice Roberts in ‘Pretty Hard Cases.’

In addition, ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ fame Arwen Humphreys steps into the role of Billie, whereas ‘Tokens’ star Fuad Ahmed appears as Emmett. Furthermore, Emma Nelles portrays the 17-year-old version of Cynthia. The Lifetime production is also packed with a talented supporting cast that features Rachel Kramer as Jenny, Stephanie Herrera as Director Sarah Levin, Thomas Mitchell as Gary, Laura Afelskie as Rebecca, Jenny Young as Maureen, Jordan Kronis as Jeremy, and Mark Weatherly as Sheriff Phil Mullins.

Read More: Best Kidnapping Movies on Lifetime