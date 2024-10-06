Lifetime’s Betrayed by Love: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Marla Sokoloff, ‘Betrayed by Love’ narrates the story of Carrie (Sara Ball) as she tries to unearth the truth behind her sister’s seemingly accidental death in a car crash. Riley’s loss leaves her loved ones in shock as her evidently perfect life is brought to an abrupt end. Her sister, Carrie, begins her own investigation into the incident and makes some troubling discoveries. The accident is not the root cause behind her sister’s death, and someone close to her likely had something to do with it. The Lifetime thriller takes us around Carrie’s urban community, with the dark streets and shadows seemingly hiding secrets that she desperately seeks to uncover.

Betrayed by Love Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Betrayed by Love’ was carried out in Los Angeles, California. Initially titled ‘Betrayed,’ principal photography for the film began on July 11, 2024, and was wrapped up by July 22 of the same month. The cast and crew seemed to have an exciting time behind the scenes, posing and joking as they made memories on set. Lead actress Sara Ball and director Marla Sokoloff shared lighthearted moments as they found themselves unexpectedly twinning near the end of filming.

Los Angeles, California

Various locations in Los Angeles, California, served as filming sites for ‘Betrayed by Love,’ showcasing the region’s natural beauty in the process. The team shot sequences of Carrie’s home around a property in the neighborhood of Woodland Hills. Located in the southwestern region of the San Fernando Valley, the location provides a sense of serene suburban calm with verdant expanses, arid ridges, and densely packed vegetation amidst the community. The area is bordered by the Santa Monica Mountains, making it a gateway to outdoor recreation with nearby hiking trails, parks, and nature reserves like Topanga State Park and the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon.

The team also ventured to other mountainous areas in Los Angeles to capture their visually dynamic backdrops. Among them are those surrounding the La Tuna Canyon in the foothills of the Verdugo Mountains. Situated in northeastern San Fernando Valley, the region offers an escape from the busy city life of LA, with winding roads, rugged terrain, and lush natural landscapes. The La Tuna Canyon Park offers scenic hiking trails with panoramic views of the surrounding valley. Its accessibility from the city makes the location a convenient destination for film crews to set up shop and capture stunning landscape shots. Other Lifetime movies shot in and around Los Angeles include ‘He Slid Into Her,’ ‘Crowdsource Murder,’ ‘Nightmare in the Desert,’ ‘Deadly DILF,’ ‘Searching,’ ‘A Model Murder,’ and ‘To Kill a Stepfather.’

Betrayed by Love Cast

‘Betrayed by Love’ is led by Sara Ball as Carrie. Ball is an emerging actress who also works in interior design and as a social media manager. She has starred as the lead in Lifetime’s ‘A Model Murder’ as Kara Woods, in ION’s ‘Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays’ as Emily, and ‘Stroke of Luck’ as Sarah. Her other credits include ‘It’s a Beach Thing,’ ‘Underneath the Same Moon,’ and ‘Buried in the Backyard.’

The Lifetime film stars Marc Herrmann as Detective Dylan. Herrmann is an experienced LA-based actor known for his performances in ‘My Wife’s Hidden Lover’ as Lucas, ‘Love on the Reef’ as Liam Smith, and ‘The Double Life of a Billionaire Heiress’ as Wes Sterling. You may have also seen him in ‘My Sugar-coated Mafia Boss,’ ‘Dear Husband, Delete My Number,’ ‘The One That Got Away,’ and ‘The Laundress.’

Other cast members for ‘Betrayed by Love’ include Andrew Fultz as Adam, Jessica Ruth Bell making her Lifetime movie debut as Lana, Cayman Cardiff as Johnny, Drake Cummings as Cody, Ashley Ahlquist as Allison, Elyse Mirto as Brenda, Christopher Hatfield as Bob, Stephanie Wohar as Riley Jean, and Alexandra Sophia Ruiz as Sarah Louise. Supporting cast members include John J. Jordan as Todd, Amber Wegner as Jackie, Theodore Newton as Trader, Maliaka Bell as Stefanie Lindquist the Clerk, Jane Xi as Dr. Henrietta Wu, Joseph Nicholson as Jeff, Thomas Schofield as Brian, Mya Rajah as Barri, and Brian Wasiak as Josh.

