Where Was Lifetime’s Stolen by Their Father Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Simone Stock, ‘Stolen by Their Father’ is a compelling thriller drama movie on Lifetime. Inspired by true incidents, it follows Lizbeth Meredith, a single mother who lives in Alaska with her young daughters Meredith and Marianthi. When the girls don’t return after visiting their father one day, Lizbeth begins to suspect her ex-husband’s motives. Her worst fears come true when she discovers that he has kidnapped their daughters and fled to Greece. Thus, she embarks on a journey to save her daughters from their abusive father and get them home safely.

On her quest, Lizbeth finds herself tangled in legal procedures in a foreign land as well as being threatened by her former spouse. However, she leaves no stone unturned to ensure her children’s welfare. The enthralling backdrops of Greece and Alaska perfectly complement the emotionally charged and fast-paced narrative of ‘Stolen by Their Father.’ Now, if you’re curious to know where all it was filmed, you’ve found an ally in us. Let’s find out together!

Stolen by Their Father Filming Locations

‘Stolen by Their Father’ was filmed in authentic locations in Greece and Ontario, particularly in Athens and Hamilton. Principal photography commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up on December 16, 2021. The cast and crew had an amazing time exploring the gorgeous locales of the filming sites. Here is a closer look at all these places.

Athens, Greece

‘Stolen by Their Father’ was primarily taped in Athens, the beautiful capital city of Greece. It is one of the oldest cities in the world, being established in 508 BC and having human civilization from as early as between 7th-11th Centuries BC. Athens is considered the birthplace of democracy, and major political, philosophical, cultural, and social principles and beliefs of the world have originated from the city. Today, it is an international hub of finance, arts, maritime, and travel.

Athens is spread over the Attica Plain, which is bound on all four sides by magnificent mountains. Furthermore, it is built around several hills and has three historical rivers named Ilisos, Cephissus, and Eridanos. Some of the many important landmarks of the city include the Acropolis of Athens, Daphni Monastery, Hellenic Parliament, and Byzantine and Christian Museum. The movie ‘Monday‘ was filmed in Athens.

Hamilton, Ontario

Significant parts of ‘Stolen by Their Father’ were also filmed in Hamilton, a port city on Lake Ontario’s western tip. The cast and crew lensed several scenes near St. James Anglican Church on Melville Street as well as at Dyment’s Country Bakery and Farm Market at 416 Fallsview Road East, both in Dundas. Some portions were further recorded in a property on Melville Street.

Hamilton is divided by the Niagara Escarpment and thus houses numerous forest areas and waterfalls. Moreover, the city houses important tourist attractions like Dundurn Castle, Royal Botanical Gardens, Pigott Building Complex, Bruce Trail, and the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Hamilton has also served as a filming site for numerous movies and shows like ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘It,’ ‘The Boys‘ and ‘Locke and Key.’

Stolen by Their Father Cast

Sarah Drew headlines the cast as Lizbeth Meredith, a courageous mother who fights all odds for her daughters. The talented actress is best known for her performances as Dr. April Kepner in the medical drama TV series ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ and Kitty Romano in the drama TV series ‘Mad Men.’ Furthermore, she has done notable work in movies like ‘Christmas in Vienna‘ and ‘One Summer.’ Carina and Valentina Battrick play Lizbeth’s daughters Meredith and Marianthi, respectively. The young actresses are sisters in real life as well.

Kimonas Kouras essays Greg Diakos, Lizbeth’s former husband who kidnaps their daughters. Other cast members of ‘Stolen by Their Father’ include Caroline Palmer (Lynn), Tara Yelland (Cheryl), Jinny Wong (Janet), Katerina Taxia (Tina), Kostas Papagiannidis (Judge Georgiou), Dorrett White (Sophie), and Cameron Nicoll (Liam).

