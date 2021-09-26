Where Was Hallmark’s One Summer Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘One Summer’ follows Jack, a recent widower who decides to spend the summer in the town where his wife grew up. Struggling as a single parent to his teenage daughter and young son, Jack finds solace in Jenna, who helps him normalize the grieving process and begin to take control of his life. The romantic drama is a balance of love, grief, and hope and is set in a quaint waterside town.

Directed by Rich Newey, ‘One Summer’ is an emotional journey that focuses as much on the characters as the town they find themselves in. A lighthouse, which Jack’s wife had fond memories of, also becomes central to his journey with making peace with her death. Are you curious about where all the picturesque spots seen in the movie are? Here are all the locations where ‘One Summer’ was filmed.

One Summer Filming Locations

‘One Summer’ was filmed in multiple locations around North Carolina. The production used many waterside locations, including the lighthouse, for filming. Many scenes were also seemingly shot in town amidst town residents, giving the film an authentic local aesthetic. Principal photography took place in July 2021 and seemingly wrapped up by the end of the month. Let’s take a look at the specific locations used to bring the movie to life.

Southport, North Carolina

The city of Southport in Brunswick County, North Carolina, was used extensively for filming. Multiple locations in the city, especially around Moore, Davis, and Bay Streets, were used. Nash Street also reportedly makes an appearance in the film.

The area around the historic Fort Johnston-Southport Museum & Visitors’ Center, located at 203 East Bay Street, was seemingly used to film scenes depicting a street food vendor’s market, which used actual local food vendors. Exterior establishing shots of the lighthouse where Jack’s wife spent her younger days were seemingly shot at the Bald Head Lighthouse, also called “Old Baldy.” The lighthouse is located close to Southport at 101 Light House Wynd, Bald Head Island.

Other Locations in North Carolina

The port city of Wilmington, located in New Hanover County in coastal southeastern North Carolina, was also used for lensing. Multiple picturesque spots around the city were used, and the production seemingly wrapped up in Wilmington as well.

And finally, a few scenes were also shot in Oak Island, a nearby seaside town in Brunswick County. Most of the town sits on the namesake island, while part of it is on the mainland. Considering Oak Island is known for its beaches, filming was likely carried out near the town’s picturesque coastline.

One Summer Cast

Sam Page essays the lead role of Jack in the romantic drama. The actor is widely known for his recurring roles in hugely popular shows like ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ and Netflix’s ‘House of Cards.’ He has also appeared on ‘Scandal,’ ‘The Mindy Project,’ ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,’ ‘Adam Ruins Everything,’ and ‘Lie to Me’ amongst many others.

Jack’s unexpected love interest Jenna is essayed by Sarah Drew, best known for her role as Dr. Keener on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Additionally, she is in the thriller drama series ‘Cruel Summer‘ and the lead in the feature film ‘Mom’s Night Out.’ Sarah has also essayed roles in multiple TV movies, including ‘Republic of Sarah,’ ‘Twinkle All the Way,’ and ‘Christmas in Vienna.’

Amanda Schull portrays Jack’s late wife Lizzie and has been a series regular on ‘Suits’ in the past. She has also taken on memorable roles in shows like ‘One Tree Hill‘ and ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ She also has an impressive roster of feature film appearances, including ‘J. Edgar,’ ‘MAO’S Last Dancer,’ and ‘Devil’s Gate.’ Other cast members in ‘One Summer’ include Madeline Grace Popovich (Mikki), Bill Winkler (Fred), Alexa Blair Robertson (Tiffany), Elizabeth Becka (Bonnie), Bryant Prince (Liam), and Gavin Borders (Cory).

