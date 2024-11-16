Lifetime’s Holiday in Happy Hollow: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Graeme Campbell, ‘Holiday in Happy Hollow’ revolves around a quaint town where a real estate developer seeks to solve an unforeseen property problem with the help of a charismatic local historian. Gracie Moreau is on the verge of kicking off an ambitious project with a newly purchased Christmas tree farm when she notices an alarming issue. The farm’s previous owner had once handed out one-foot deeds of the property to the winners of a local raffle. Counting on the expertise of a historian, Jack, Gracie sets out to find and convince the raffle winners to part with their tiny pieces of the farm. The Lifetime Christmas movie creates an enchantingly festive atmosphere with its small-town locales and cozy homes, which serve as the ideal backdrop for Gracie and Jack’s romantic journey.

Where Was Holiday in Happy Hollow Filmed?

‘Holiday in Happy Hollow’ was filmed in Toronto and Pickering, Ontario. The Hamilton Film Studios chairs used in production suggest that they may have also shot some scenes at the studio in Hamilton, Ontario. The movie has undergone a number of title changes in production. During principal photography, it was called ‘Jingle Bell Luck,’ followed by ‘Christmas at Carbell Family Farm,’ as well as ‘A Star for Christmas.’ Principal photography reportedly began on July 30, 2024, and was concluded by August 14 of the same year. The cast and crew seemed to have the time of their lives behind the scenes, and lead actors Tamara Almeida and Cody Ray Thompson said that they became fast friends by the time filming was wrapped up.

Pickering, Ontario

The town backgrounds seen in ‘Holiday in Happy Hollow’ were created using a movie backlot located in Pickering, Ontario. Often called the ‘Reacher’ backlot, the WFW Studios Backlot, on 3800 Sideline 32, became the primary filming location for ‘Holiday in Happy Hollow.’ Located just east of Toronto in the Durham Region, the backlot was initially constructed for Amazon Prime’s ‘Reacher.’ Spread over 23 acres, the faux town has red-bricked facades of storefronts like a pharmacy and a grill restaurant. It also has a complete diner, gas station, and town hall. Since WFW Studios took over the property, the backlot is open to be customized for each production, with crews able to dress and alter the sites as they like. The Hallmark mystery show, ‘Mistletoe Murders,’ is also filmed using the backlot.

Toronto, Ontario

Known as the Hollywood of the North alongside Vancouver, Toronto also served as a filming location for ‘Holiday in Happy Hollow.’ The city is known for its extensive filming infrastructure and vast talent pool of industry professionals. As the production crew shot in and around the city, they were able to complete their work with relative ease despite the tight filming schedule. “Thank you to everyone from the cast and crew who made this set so warm and friendly! And to our director Grame and (Reel One Entertainment) who gave us all the room to let loose, sing, and be silly,” wrote actress Tamara Marcano in an Instagram post. “These days spent on set with everyone are some of my favorite set memories to date!” Other Lifetime movies shot in Toronto include ‘Taken in Plain Sight,’ ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery,’ ‘The Face I Can’t Forget,’ and ‘Hunting Housewives.’

Holiday in Happy Hollow Cast

Tamara Almeida leads ‘Holiday in Happy Hollow’ as Gracie Moreau. Almeida is an experienced bilingual actress who has gained recognition starring in ‘Ghostwriter’ as Tess, ‘Jane’ as Maria, ‘What We Do for Love’ as Sophie Martinez, and Hallmark’s ‘The Christmas Charade’ as Kiera. Her credits also include ‘My Husband Hired a Hitman,’ ‘What We Do for Love,’ ‘Secrets at the Inn,’ ‘Cupids on Beacon Street,’ and ‘Revenge Delivered.’

Starring alongside her is Cody Ray Thompson as Jack Carrington. Thompson’s performances can be seen in ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ as Alfred Hawes and Andrew Thomson, ‘May the Best Wedding Win’ as Nick Forsyth, and ‘Hudson & Rex’ as Ian. He also appears in ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ as Dave, ‘The Man in the High Castle’ as Agent Campbell, and ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ as John Bryant.

Supporting cast members include Fiona Highet as Coralie Carbell, Moni Ogunsuyi as Amy, Tamara Marcano as Marybeth, Victor Ertmanis as Viggo, Lindsay Owen Pierre as Cosmo, Allain Lupien as Hank, Rosalba Martinni as Ana, and Christine Donato as Judith.

