Lifetime’s Christmas at Plumhill Manor: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Brian Herzlinger at the helm, Lifetime’s ‘Christmas at Plumhill Manor’ is a romantic drama film that centers on a New York City-based up-and-coming modern architect named Margot Stone, whose organized life turns upside down when she learns that she has inherited an old manor from a great-aunt of hers in the peaceful English town of Plumhill. For Christmas, though she travels across the pond hesitantly, the town’s rich history and Christmas traditions make her feel right at home.

Apart from realizing that the inherited property can be commercially redeveloped, she also finds love unexpectedly, making her holidays filled with loads of magic. The story of the wholesome Christmas movie unfolds in the fictional town with the quaint and lush-green setting of the UK countryside, making the production more visually appealing and intriguing.

Where Was Christmas at Plumhill Manor Filmed?

‘Christmas at Plumhill Manor’ was filmed in its entirety in England, particularly in Suffolk and Chester. According to reports, principal photography for the Lifetime film got underway in May 2024 and continued for a few weeks before getting wrapped up in June of the same year. During a conversation with Dateline, Maria Menounos stated, “It was magical to film on location in the English countryside. This cast was incredible, truly. And what fun to add some historical mystery to holiday cheer, and with a touch of suspense.”

Suffolk, England

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Christmas at Plumhill Manor’ were lensed in the ceremonial county of Suffolk, which is located in the East of England. The production team set up camp across Suffolk in different streets and neighborhoods in order to shoot scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, they took over the Endeavour House at 8 Russell Road in the port town of Ipswich and the surrounding areas to record key portions of the production. In actuality, it serves as the meeting place and office of Suffolk County Council.

Another important establishment that hosted the production of the romantic movie is Crow’s Hall in Debenham, near Stowmarket. Considered one of the UK’s finest and most exclusive wedding and events venues, Crow’s Hall was turned into a film set for a few weeks to incorporate certain interior and exterior sequences for the film. Besides ‘Christmas at Plumhill Manor,’ the ceremonial county has served as a filming site for numerous films, including ‘With Love from Suffolk,’ ‘Halfway to Heaven,’ ‘The Haunted Hotel,’ and ‘Iris.’

Chester, England

The cathedral city of Chester also became a filming destination for ‘Christmas at Plumhill Manor’ as the production team utilized multiple sites within the county town of Cheshire. During the shooting process, the cast and crew members were reportedly spotted by several onlookers in and around the Eastgate Clock, situated on Eastgate Street. Several exterior shots were also reportedly taped on the main streets of Chester, with the Chester Rows in the backdrop.

Christmas at Plumhill Manor Cast

In ‘Christmas at Plumhill Manor,’ Maria Menounos dons the garb of the ambitious architect Margot Stone. You may recognize the actress from her work on ‘One Tree Hill’ as Emily Chambers AKA Jules, ‘Kickin’ It Old Skool’ as Jennifer. Interestingly, Maria makes an appearance as herself on several shows, such as ‘The Pentaverate,’ ‘Entourage,’ and ‘The Mindy Project.’ Best known for serving as a host for Extra and E! News, she has also worked as a correspondent for ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘Today.’

Kyle Pryor essays the character of Margot’s romantic interest, Alfie Bailey. His popular movie and TV credits include ‘Home and Away,’ ‘Hollyoaks,’ ‘Funny Woman,’ ‘Spartacus,’ and ‘Finding Joy.’ The Lifetime movie stars Caroline Colomei as Jackie Bonohnan, while Stewart Alexander portrays Mr. Calvaux. David Shaw Parker steps into the role of Thomas. Furthermore, Tim Bartholomew appears as James Wright and Eke Chukwu plays John Mills in the Christmas-themed production.

The film also boasts a talented supporting cast, comprising Dominic Andersen as Daniel, Tom Bennett as Plumhill Townsperson, Matilda Flower as Beatrice, Joseph Millson as Nick, Sunny Ormonde as Mrs. Hughes, and Carol Royle as Loraine. A.J. Deane and Henry William Galpin can be seen as Mr. Calvaux’s Associates. Alongside them, we also see other skilled actors such as Deborah Bland (Event Attendee), Marcus John Cooper (Partygoer/cathedral patron), Helen Fullerton (Bar patron), Dan Rutter (Bar staff/townspeople), Graham Lynch (Pub patron/onlooker), Rebecca Goodsell (Onlooker), and Mark Nash (Doorman).

