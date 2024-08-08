Where Was The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous comic series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ is a superhero drama series created by Steve Blackman. It introduces us to a band of siblings with different kinds of superpowers, all leading their lives on their terms away from one another. However, when their father passes away, they reunite and strange things begin to unfold in different timelines. After the twist at the end of the previous season, the fourth and final season of the fantasy show promises to be a showdown to remember.

Not only are the siblings without their powers, but they find themselves in a new timeline manipulated by Reginald, a family patriarch. If that’s not enough, the powerless siblings are faced with new and powerful enemies whose mission is to obliterate their existence from the face of the Earth. Starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher, the fourth season is also a visual spectacle with lots of familiar and new locations in the backdrop.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Filming Locations

The fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ followed the pattern of the previous seasons as it was mostly shot across Ontario, especially in the Hamilton and Toronto areas. Principal photography for season 4 of the fantasy show got underway in the first week of February 2023 under the working title ‘Kodiak’ and continued for the following three months or so, before getting wrapped up in late May of the same year. The second unit director, Everett Burrell, who was also a visual effects supervisor for previous seasons, expressed his gratitude for being a part of the show. He wrote, “Thank you for a truly amazing 6 years. Salute to all of our incredible cast and crew. Until we meet again, don’t know where don’t know when…”

Hamilton, Ontario

Several key portions of the fourth iteration, both indoors and outdoors, were lensed in and around the city of Hamilton. A former restaurant and strip club located at 54 King Street East in downtown Hamilton was once again turned into the academy for the Hargreeves for one last time. It is highly likely that a few filming sites from previous seasons, such as Gore Park at 1 Hughson Street South, Liuna Station at 360 James Street North, The Cotton Factory at 270 Sherman Avenue North, and Gage Park at 1000 Main Street East, also make an appearance in the final round.

The production team of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4 also seemingly utilized other locales of Hamilton, specifically to tape exterior and aerial shots. Thus, many of you might be able to spot several buildings and attractions, including Hamilton City Hall, Dundurn Castle, the Pigott Building, and the Bayfront Park.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

A major chunk of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4 was taped in the Greater Toronto Area, which consists of the City of Toronto and the surrounding municipalities of Durham, Halton, Peel, and York. Also referred to as the GTA, it has hosted the production of previous seasons of the series. So, numerous neighborhoods and streets were again turned into film sets for the last time. During the shooting process of the fourth season, the cast and crew members were spotted recording pivotal sequences in and around the best indoor playground in the GTA — Lil’ Monkeys Indoor Playground Inc. at 3250 Harvester Road in the city of Burlington by onlookers.

For shooting a few important portions, the filming unit also set up camp around Cumberland Avenue in Burlington and inside a subway station in Toronto. Furthermore, they utilized the vastness and versatility of the City of Toronto as well. In the backdrop of multiple scenes in season 4, you might be able to spot various skyscrapers and high-rise buildings, such as the CN Tower, Scotia Plaza, Harbour Plaza Residences, Bay Adelaide Centre Tower, Brookfield Place, and more. Apart from ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ the GTA has been serving as a prominent production location for many film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones include ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ ‘Locke & Key,’ and ‘The Boys.’

