15 Best Sibling Movies on HBO Max (August 2024)

Among the most complex and powerful bonds we experience, sibling relationships can have dynamics ranging from protective love to jealous rivalry. The life-changing significance of siblings echoes within the halls of cinema, whether it is the heartwarming nature of the March sisters from ‘Little Women’ or the discovery of a long-lost brotherhood in ‘Rain Man.’ Here is a curated list of hilarious, thrilling, and poignant films prominently featuring sibling dynamics on HBO Max.

15. American Heist (2014)

Directed by Sarik Andreasyan, ‘American Heist’ follows two brothers as they find themselves falling back into the criminal world they sought to get away from. After a botched criminal job brothers James (Hayden Christensen) and Frankie (Adrien Brody) did together, Frankie takes the rap and serves time. When he is released, his younger brother has turned his life around with a steady job and gotten back with his former police dispatcher girlfriend.

However, Frankie owes bank robbers Sugar and Rey for saving him in prison and asks James to pull off one heist with them. The brothers spend time catching up, with hardships coming to light that leave both of them a little shaken. The action crime thriller’s primary theme is the bond of brotherhood between Frankie and James, which manages to remain strong when it matters most despite their troubled relationship.

14. Sisters (2015)

‘Sisters’ is an irreverent comedy following two adult sisters who decide to recapture their glory days and throw a high-school-style party. When Kate and Maura Ellis discover that their family home is being sold, before cleaning it out completely, they plan to have a huge party in it. Both sisters’ personal lives are in shambles, with Maura being recently divorced and Kate having been kicked out of her apartment. Calling on most of their high school friends, the adults let out their inner high schoolers once again and have a cathartic bash.

Directed by Jason Moore and scripted by ‘SNL’ writer Paula Pell, the film makes full use of its R-rating with gross-out humor and debauchery in an adult woman version of ‘Project X.’ At a thematic level, the film sees the immature siblings coming to terms with their increasing age and responsibilities, with the loss of their childhood home being an urgent wakeup call. In their heightened emotional states, the sisters even have a fight in the middle of the party, with Kate learning that Maura has been housing her daughter.

13. A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Helmed by John Fortenberry, ‘A Night at the Roxbury’ follows two lovably imbecilic brothers as they set out to party at the most hip club in town. Nightlife-obsessed brothers Steve (Will Ferrell) and Doug Butabi (Chris Kattan) are perpetual disappointments to their small business-owning father and seek to start their own club despite being flat broke. Regardless of their lack of social skills and constant rejections, they are endlessly optimistic about courting hot women wherever possible. The comedic romp with Ferrell and Katta’s over-the-top brotherly chemistry drives the humorous film, which is based on a recurring SNL sketch of ‘The Roxbury Guys.’ With its iconic dance scenes, quirky humor, and memorable soundtrack, ‘A Night at the Roxbury’ captures the essence of 90s club culture and finds plenty of chuckles with its brotherly love.

12. Low Tide (2019)

Kevin McMullin’s directorial debut, ‘Low Tide’ is a genre-bending adventure thriller about two brothers who find a treasure and attempt to keep it hidden from their ill-intentioned friends. Teenage boys Alan (Keean Johnson), Red, and Smitty spend their summer days looting vacant vacation homes along the Jersey Shore. When Alan’s younger brother, Peter (Jaeden Martell), discovers a hidden stash of gold coins, the brothers bury it at a remote location and slowly begin selling it.

However, a dangerous Red begins to sniff out their fortune while Sergeant Kent (Shea Whigham) attempts to help them mend their ways. The film subtly captures the coming-of-age feeling, especially with Alan and Peter facing the harsh realities of crime, greed, and growing up. McMullin’s direction creates a tense, atmospheric narrative with picturesque coastal backdrops, making ‘Low Tide’ a compelling tale that puts the teen brothers’ bond under duress.

11. The Color Purple (2023)

With Blitz Bazawule at the helm, ‘The Color Purple’ is a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s eponymous 1982 novel about the sisterhood of independence-seeking Black women in the Deep South. The story centers on Celie (Fantasia Barrino), a young African American woman who endures unimaginable hardships, including domestic abuse and separation from her sister, Nettie (Halle Bailey).

After befriending her fiercely independent daughter-in-law, Sofia (Danielle Brooks), and the glamorous singer Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson), Celie discovers the possibilities of her life. The three form a coven of sisterhood, lending their strengths to one another to overcome each of their woes. Their bond represents the resilience and love that sisters can have for each other, supporting one another through the most difficult of times.

10. Sometimes in April (2005)

‘Sometimes in April’ is a heart-wrenching film about the Rwandan Genocide, introducing us to two brothers with radically different viewpoints during an ethnic cleansing. Augustin (Idris Elba), a Hutu soldier, tries to protect his Tutsi wife and children amidst the chaos, while his brother Honoré is a radio personality who is complicit in spreading propaganda that fuels the violence. Directed by Raoul Peck, the film is lauded for its raw and authentic portrayal of the tragedy, with filming actually taking place in Rwanda.

Honoré does his best to help Augustin and his family survive, but both brothers lose their protection, delicately making their way through the wartorn country. Much of the story is narrated through flashbacks, with Augustin attending Honoré’s war crime trial by the International Criminal Tribunal and testifying himself. Through their divergent paths, the film explores themes of guilt, redemption, and trauma, taking an unflinching look at the human cost of the genocide.

9. Out of the Furnace (2013)

Helmed by Scott Cooper, ‘Out of the Furnace’ introduces us to Russell Baze (Christian Bale), a steel mill worker in a small town on the Rust Belt. Russell’s life is marked by hardship as he cares for his terminally ill father and his troubled younger brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck), a war veteran struggling with PTSD. After an unfortunate accident, Russell spends time in prison while his father dies, his girlfriend leaves him, and his brother racks up debts to bar owner John Petty. When Russell returns, he tries to persuade his brother to give up underground fighting and join him in honest work.

The day before Rodney plans to turn clean, he disappears, leading Russell on a desperate search and hunt for vengeance against drug dealer Harlan DeGroat (Woody Harrelson). The harsh realities of Russell and Rodney’s lives are brought forward through the powerful performances of Bale and Affleck, and their bond serves as the emotional bedrock of the film. Cooper’s direction creates a bleak and gritty atmosphere that complements the rural setting and the injustices suffered by veterans and workers alike.

8. The Glass Castle (2017)

Based on Jeannette Walls’ memoir of the same name, ‘The Glass Castle’ chronicles the tumultuous and often difficult childhood of Jeannette (Brie Larson), who grows up in poverty with her eccentric and nomadic parents, Rex (Woody Harrelson) and Rose Mary Walls (Naomi Watts). Rex, a charismatic but unreliable father, dreams of building a grand castle for his family while struggling with alcoholism and financial instability. Rose Mary, an artist and writer, is often detached and neglectful.

Despite their parents’ shortcomings, Jeannette and her siblings strive to make the best of their challenging circumstances. While the love and resentment between Jeannette and her parents take center stage, the siblings’ moments of wonder and adventure become high points in the film. Their chaotic upbringing and the enduring parental influence shape their lives, providing an emotional rollercoaster of wonderful and hard family times.

7. Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Based on Beverly Cleary’s beloved book series, ‘Ramona,’ the delightful family film revolves around the imaginative and mischievous Ramona Quimby (Joey King) and her older sister, Beezus (Selena Gomez). Ramona’s vivid imagination and knack for getting into trouble at school and at home create a series of amusing and chaotic adventures that test the patience of everyone around her, especially Beezus. Despite the frequent clashes and misunderstandings, Beezus is ultimately very supportive of Ramona, and the sisters share a deep, unbreakable bond. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the touching sisterhood of Ramona and Beezus adds to the heartfelt narrative of comedic adventure, teen romance, and the celebration of family.

6. Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Directed by Jesse Peretz, ‘Our Idiot Brother’ is a heartwarming comedy that revolves around Ned Rochlin (Paul Rudd), an extremely naive grown man with an idealistic worldview that often lands him in trouble. After spending time in prison for selling marijuana to a uniformed police officer, Ned finds himself homeless and reliant on the hospitality of his three sisters—Miranda (Elizabeth Banks), Natalie (Zooey Deschanel), and Liz (Emily Mortimer).

Ned’s simplistic nature and penchant for revealing inappropriate information has him shuffled between his sisters’ homes. Regardless of his antics, Miranda, Natalie, and Liz begin to aspire to the purity and jolly attitude of their unfiltered brother and find themselves confronting their own flaws and reassessing their priorities. The evolving sibling dynamic and Rudd’s endearing performance exude humor and warmth, providing a lesson in unconditional love and family support.

5. The Kid Brother (1927)

Directed by Ted Wilde, ‘The Kid Brother’ is a classic silent film about comedy, family drama, and proving one’s self. Harold (Harold Lloyd) is a bumbling but good-hearted young man living in a small rural town with his more capable and respected father, the town sheriff, and his straitlaced older brothers. Despite being overshadowed by their accomplishments, Harold dreams of making a name for himself and winning the love of beautiful Mary.

A masterpiece showcasing Harold Lloyd’s comedic genius, the film creates a humorous dynamic between Harold and his older brothers, who overshadow him. The two are dumbfounded when Harold brings a girl home and attempt in vain to hide behind curtains. Considered unfit for a man’s work by his brothers and father, Harold’s moment to shine comes when a notorious gang of thieves targets the town, putting his ingenuity to the test.

4. My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Helmed by Nick Cassavetes, ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ follows the life of Brian (Jason Patric) and Sara Fitzgerald (Cameron Diaz) and their teenage children. The younger sister, Anna (Abigail Breslin), was conceived in vitro to be a genetic match for her older sister, Kate (Sofia Vassilieva), who is suffering from leukemia. As Anna grows older, she becomes increasingly conflicted about her role in Kate’s life, especially when she is asked by Sara to donate a kidney to keep Kate alive.

Based on Jodi Picoult’s novel of the same name, the plot takes a dramatic turn when Anna sues her parents for control over her body in regard to decisions about medical procedures. Kate also feels guilty about how her illness has affected the family and makes a few final requests of her parents. Masterfully acted and directed, the film features plenty of tear-jerking moments of sibling compassion and sacrifice. Cassavetes explores complex emotional themes with sensitivity and authenticity, with each family character being thoroughly developed by the end.

3. Conviction (2010)

Based on a true story, ‘Conviction’ chronicles the struggles of Betty Anne Waters (Hilary Swank) as she dedicates her life to studying law and exonerating her wrongfully convicted brother. When Kenneth (Sam Rockwell) is sentenced to life without parole for a murder he did not commit, his sister, Betty Anne, embarks on a relentless legal battle, pursuing a law degree while working full-time to prove his innocence. Directed by Tony Goldwyn, Swank and Rockwell bring emotional intensity to their roles, with Kenneth becoming increasingly jaded with his time in prison but still harboring hope and a weak spot for his sister. Betty Anne is the narrative center of the film, unwavering in her commitment to setting her brother free despite the odds stacked against her.

2. Good Time (2017)

Directed by Benny and Josh Safdie, ‘Good Time’ revolves around a bank robber as he rushes to bail out his mentally impaired brother before he is killed in jail. Connie Nikas (Robert Pattinson) recruits his developmentally disabled brother, Nick, for a bank robbery, pulling him from his therapy session. When the job goes wrong and Nick is arrested, Connie rushes around New York City at night, borrowing, calling in favors, and dodging cops to post his hefty bail.

The film immerses us in the gritty underworld and relentless pace of Connie’s journey, with claustrophobic cinematography and a psychedelic soundtrack creating a thrilling experience throughout. Pattinson is brilliant as the older brother seeking to make ends meet and right his wrongs. We find ourselves rooting for Connie and his great love for his brother, desperately trying to get him to safety no matter the cost.

1. The Iron Claw (2023)

‘The Iron Claw’ is based on the real-life story of the Von Erich brothers in the Golden Era of wrestling. Kevin Von Erich (Zack Efron), the second eldest of five brothers, becomes the narrative voice of the film. He and his brothers are trained by their grizzled and controlling father, Fritz Von Erich, who was a wrestler himself. The family is haunted by the “Von Erich Curse” which supposedly killed the eldest son of the family at an early age. Kevin, Kerry, and David become charismatic kings of the ring, winning championships and garnering rockstar fame with their well-defined physiques and larger-than-life personalities.

In the directorial hands of Sean Durkin, we trace the brothers’ journey of success followed by great tragedy. The accurate and stellar performances by the cast elevate the film further, with Zack Efron’s work being simply awe-inspiring. The horrifying yet mesmerizing account of the brothers’ saga in wrestling also delves into their personal lives and struggles, creating an unexpectedly deep and gut-wrenching narrative.

Read More: Best Movies to Watch on Hulu When Lonely