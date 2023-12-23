10 Movies Like The Iron Claw You Must See

In the cinematic realm, ‘The Iron Claw,’ a gripping biographical sports drama, unfolds the compelling narrative of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and the tumultuous journey of the Von Erich family. Crafted by the skilled hands of writer-director Sean Durkin, the film features a stellar cast, including Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Lily James. Set against the backdrop of 1980s Texas, the movie showcases the unparalleled success of the Von Erich family in the professional wrestling arena.

It spotlights the iconic contribution of the Von Erich family in the world of wrestling — the iron claw wrestling hold. However, the Von Erichs grapple not only with opponents in the ring but also with the harrowing “Von Erich curse” that befalls them outside, unraveling a series of personal tragedies that add a poignant layer to their bewitching tale. Here are 10 movies like ‘The Iron Claw’ that deserve your attention.

10. Cassandro (2023)

In the biographical drama ‘Cassandro,’ directed by Roger Ross Williams, Gael García Bernal takes on the role of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay wrestler navigating the vibrant world of lucha libre in the late 1980s. Hailing from El Paso, Texas, Armendáriz regularly ventures into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, for wrestling matches. A pivotal turning point occurs when his new trainer, Sabrina, proposes a transformation into an exótico character.

Embracing this change, Armendáriz evolves into the captivating persona of Cassandro, experiencing a surge in success. Much like ‘The Iron Claw,’ both films dive into the intricacies of the wrestling world, exploring the personal transformations and challenges faced by their protagonists.

9. Hands of Stone (2016)

In the biographical sports drama ‘Hands of Stone,’ directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz, the spotlight shines on the legendary Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán. Starring Édgar Ramírez as Durán, alongside Robert De Niro, Usher, and Ana de Armas, the film chronicles Durán’s rise from poverty to becoming a world champion and his epic bouts with Sugar Ray Leonard. Drawing parallels with ‘The Iron Claw,’ both films explore the intense and often challenging journeys of individuals within the realm of combat sports, offering audiences a glimpse into the physical and emotional toll inherent in the pursuit of glory and success.

8. You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette,’ a documentary directed by David Darg and Price James, takes a unique and self-reflective approach to the world of professional wrestling. The film features David Arquette, known for his foray into wrestling in the early 2000s, as he attempts a comeback in the ring. With an unconventional blend of humor and sincerity, the documentary showcases Arquette’s determination to shed his past wrestling image and gain respect in the industry. Much like ‘The Iron Claw,’ which explores the challenges faced by the Von Erich family, ‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette’ shows the personal and professional hurdles within the wrestling arena, offering a candid look at the complexities of identity and redemption in the world of sports entertainment.

7. Chuck (2016)

In the cinematic ring of ‘Chuck,’ Philippe Falardeau directs a biographical sports drama that chronicles the life of Chuck Wepner, portrayed by Liev Schreiber. Wepner, known as the Bayonne Bleeder, finds himself thrust into the limelight when he goes toe-to-toe with the legendary Muhammad Ali. With a stellar cast including Elisabeth Moss and Naomi Watts, the film weaves a narrative that transcends boxing, exploring the personal and emotional toll of unexpected fame.

In a departure from the wrestling domain of ‘The Iron Claw,’ ‘Chuck’ invites audiences into the gritty world of boxing, where the human spirit grapples with the highs, lows, and unforeseen consequences of a brush with stardom. This match became the muse for Sylvester Stallone, inspiring the creation of the iconic character Rocky Balboa and intricately linking real-life events to the legendary film franchise.

6. Dangal (2016)

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ unfolds around Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan, and his unyielding determination to train his daughters, Geeta and Babita, in the world of wrestling. This Bollywood gem explores the unconventional journey of a father breaking gender stereotypes, mirroring the family-centric themes in ‘The Iron Claw.’ While ‘The Iron Claw’ immerses viewers in the saga of wrestling brothers, ‘Dangal’ offers a unique lens by celebrating the resilience and triumphs of sisters. The films converge on the familial aspect, depicting how the pursuit of sporting excellence becomes a shared journey, strengthening bonds and challenging societal norms, making both narratives emotionally resonant and deeply impactful.

5. Bleed for This (2016)

For enthusiasts of ‘The Iron Claw,’ ‘Bleed for This’ offers a riveting parallel into the resilient world of combat sports. Directed by Ben Younger, the film portrays the incredible true story of Vinny Pazienza, a boxer defying the odds after a near-fatal car crash. Starring Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, and Ciarán Hinds, it captures Pazienza’s unwavering determination and comeback. Much like ‘The Iron Claw,’ ‘Bleed for This’ explores the indomitable spirit within athletes, celebrating triumph over adversity. The intense sports drama resonates with fans of gripping narratives, delivering a visceral experience that mirrors the perseverance showcased in the Von Erich family saga.

4. Big George Foreman (2023)

In the enthralling biographical sports drama, ‘Big George Foreman,’ directed by George Tillman Jr., Khris Davis delivers a knockout performance as the iconic world heavyweight boxing champion. As if choreographed by fate, the film mirrors the essence of ‘The Iron Claw’ by immersing audiences in the compelling journey of George Foreman’s life. From Davis’ portrayal of Foreman’s rise from poverty to boxing stardom to the gripping narrative that transcends the ring, the film becomes a visceral experience. Forest Whitaker and a talented ensemble add depth, crafting a tale of redemption and unexpected comebacks, echoing the resilience and tenacity witnessed in the saga of the Von Erich family.

3. Hurricane (1999)

Directed by Norman Jewison, ‘The Hurricane’ is a poignant biographical drama where Denzel Washington shines as Rubin “Hurricane” Carter. Departing from the wrestling world of ‘The Iron Claw,’ the film offers a distinct narrative that seamlessly blends sports with social justice. Washington’s compelling portrayal unveils the true story of Carter, a wrongly convicted boxer whose battle extends beyond the ring to confront a flawed legal system. Similar to the Von Erich family’s struggles, ‘The Hurricane’ transcends the confines of sports, illustrating an enduring spirit that persists in the face of societal injustices, creating an engrossing and resonant cinematic experience.

2. Cinderella Man (2005)

Directed by Ron Howard, ‘Cinderella Man’ is a biographical sports drama that stars Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger, and Paul Giamatti. The film recounts the inspiring true story of James J. Braddock, a once-prominent boxer who, during the Great Depression, stages a remarkable comeback to become a heavyweight champion. Braddock’s resilience mirrors that of ‘The Iron Claw,’ portraying the indomitable spirit required to overcome adversity. Both narratives tap into the personal and professional struggles within the realm of sports, showcasing the enduring human spirit that propels individuals to triumph against the odds.

1. Foxcatcher (2014)

For avid enthusiasts of ‘The Iron Claw,’ the gripping intensity of ‘Foxcatcher’ awaits, forming an encapsulating duet in the realm of sports dramas. Directed by Bennett Miller, ‘Foxcatcher’ jumps into the enigmatic relationship between Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz and the eccentric multimillionaire John du Pont. With a haunting portrayal by Steve Carell, the film navigates the intricate dynamics of power, ambition, and the dark underbelly of the sports world.

Much like ‘The Iron Claw,’ ‘Foxcatcher’ transcends your usual sports narrative, crafting an atmospheric exploration of the human psyche within the competitive arena. Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo deliver standout performances, further elevating the film’s profound impact.

