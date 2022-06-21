Where Was The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Filmed?

Based on the eponymous comic book by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ is a fantasy action-adventure series created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater. The narrative of the Netflix series revolves around a family of seven superheroes who are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. He creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his adopted kids to save the world. However, in their teenage years, their relationship went south and the family got estranged. Now, upon Hargreeves’ death, six of the family members reunite after several years.

In order to get to the bottom of their father’s death and prevent the threat of an upcoming apocalypse, they decide to team up despite their differences. The superhero series consists of several intriguing themes and elements, such as the suspense behind Hargreeves’ death, the approaching apocalypse, superhuman powers that the family possesses, and many more. Just like the previous seasons, the third installment was also set against some interesting backdrops, making the viewers wonder about the filming sites of the series. Well, let us fill you in on all the details!

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Filming Locations

‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3 was filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in Hamilton and Toronto. The principal photography for the third iteration of the series commenced in early February 2021 and wrapped up on August 28 of the same year. Since the filming took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were a lot of strict protocols in place. This meant that there were shorter days on the set and a much longer length of the entire shoot. Moreover, as per reports, the production was seemingly supposed to begin a bit earlier than it actually did but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Now, let’s follow the family of superheroes and learn about the specific locations that appear in season 3!

Hamilton, Ontario

A majority of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3 was filmed in Hamilton, a port city in Ontario. For filming the exterior shots of the Hargreeves house, the production team utilized the same building that they did in previous seasons. It is located at 4 King Street East in Hamilton. In the early stages of filming, in February 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted filming some pivotal sequences in King George School on Gage Avenue in North Hamilton.

I was at the Hargreeves House less than an hour ago, the stand from earlier today is gone. But I got some pics of the Hargreeves house, with all the Sparrows on the gate and windows. Hope this helps!@TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/al3riQOxDQ — MATTHEW 🌂 2 DAYS!!!! (@mat_clinton) May 11, 2021

Moreover, Dundas and Ossington area are a couple of new locations that feature in the third iteration of the fantasy series. Besides that, Ottawa Street North doubles as Dallas, Texas in the 1960s for a few scenes. Many storefronts were set up to provide a suitable backdrop for that time period. The production team even utilized the premises of Gage Park for a number of important scenes for season 3. It is located at 1000 Main Street East in Hamilton.

Filming Update!#UmbrellaAcademy’s new location has been identified at Dundas and Ossington. ☂️🎥🎬 Thanks, @IsaSiarom for the information and photo. pic.twitter.com/y2TUJT5qqb — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 4, 2021

Toronto, Ontario

Additional portions of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3 were filmed in Toronto, the capital city of Ontario. In March 2021, the production team was spotted taping various pivotal scenes at the Gardiner Museum. The popular ceramics museum is located at 111 Queens Park in Toronto.

Toronto is considered one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the world. Besides that, the capital city is a prominent hub for theatre, music, motion picture production, and television production. Over the years, Toronto has served as a prominent filming location for different kinds of filming projects. Some of the notable movies and TV shows that have utilized the locales of the city are ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park,’ ‘American Psycho,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and ‘Gilmore Girls.’

