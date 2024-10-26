Hallmark’s The Christmas Charade: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Corey Sevier, ‘The Christmas Charade’ narrates the spectacular story of a librarian becoming caught up in an undercover FBI operation and helping an agent track down an art thief. The daughter of home security experts, Whitney (Rachel Skarsten) lives life with order and caution. However, when a blind date confusion pairs her up with Special Agent Josh (Sevier), she embarks on the adventure of her life. Going into the operation as a couple, Josh and Whitney head to a Christmas Eve charity ball where the Saint Nicholas Ruby is expected to be stolen by an infamous art thief. The Hallmark romance movie features dazzling backdrops of an opulent ballroom adorned with twinkling holiday decor, towering Christmas trees, and glittering lights that set the stage for suspenseful mystery.

Where Was The Christmas Charade Filmed?

Filming for ‘The Christmas Charade’ took place in the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton, Ontario. Principal photography was likely carried out in the summer of 2024. The cast and crew seemed to have had an exceptional time behind the scenes of the film and are proud of the work done on it. “(The Christmas Charade) holds a special place in my heart,” wrote Corey Sevier on X. “Written by my wife. I had a blast directing/acting alongside this incredible cast!”

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) served as a filming location for ‘The Christmas Charade,’ providing a mix of urban elegance in the form of lavish banquet halls and cozy neighborhoods. Despite shooting out of season, the production team came together to create a festive atmosphere for the film at every filming site. These involved heavy lifting on the part of the art department, which bedecked the locations with props and helped elevate the film’s backdrops, lending them an air of extravagance required for the site of a heist.

The GTA is a popular filming hub for holiday movies, thanks to its easily adaptable settings and proximity to production resources, allowing filmmakers to seamlessly craft heartwarming Christmas tales even during warmer months. These often include Hallmark movies, some of which include ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas,’ ‘A Not So Royal Christmas,’ ‘The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription,’ ‘The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost,’ and ‘Christmas with a Kiss.’

Hamilton, Ontario

Known for its historical sites and Victorian architecture, Hamilton, Ontario, became a filming location for ‘The Christmas Charade,’ contributing to the film’s mysterious feel. The old-world charm of Hamilton’s backdrops added to the film’s glitz and glamor. With its proximity to the GTA, Hamilton is a burgeoning filming hub boasting affordability, accessibility, and character-rich locations, which often house Hallmark productions.

The Christmas Charade Cast

‘The Christmas Charade’ is led by Rachel Skarsten, who acts as Whitney, and Corey Sevier, who takes on the role of Josh. They have previously starred together in ‘Little Men’ as child actors and, more contemporarily, in Hallmark’s ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery.’ Hailing from Toronto, Skarsten has gained recognition for her performance in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ as Andrea, ‘Birds of Prey’ as Dinah Lance, and ‘The Vow’ as Rose. Her Hallmark credits include ‘Marry Me at Christmas,’ ‘The Royal Nanny,’ ‘Christmas Island.’

Born in Ajax, Ontario, Corey Sevier is a seasoned actor and Hallmark star known for playing Seth Gunderson in Hallmark’s ‘Cedar Cove,’ Cygnus in ‘The Northlander,’ and Apollo in ‘Immortals.’ You may have also seen him in ‘The Heiress and the Handyman,’ ‘Everything Christmas,’ ‘Take Me Back for Christmas,’ and ‘The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating.’

Other cast members include Jayne Eastwood as Gladys, Jefferson Brown as Maxwell, Kristin Booth as Larissa Rush, Rob Stewart as Jim, Matt Wells as Lou, Kate Hewlett as Patty, Cynthia Dale as Cheryl, and Tamara Almeida as Kiera. The supporting cast includes James Kall as Henry, Samy Osman as Henchman, Josette Jorge as Rachel, Glen Michael Grant as Agent Michaels, Connor Thompson as Mark, and Ney Franco as a guard.

