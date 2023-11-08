Everything Christmas: Shooting Details and Cast of the Hallmark Movie Explored

Helmed by Marni Banack, ‘Everything Christmas’ is a merry Hallmark movie about a road trip to a fantastical, perpetually holiday-themed destination, Yuletide Springs. Lori-Jo is fascinated by the town, which has Christmas celebrations all year round. She drags her workaholic best friend, Victoria AKA Tori, with her on a road trip to honor her late grandmother. While en route, their car breaks down, and a handsome stranger, Carl, stops by and helps them out.

Lori-Jo and Tori join him, and later on, another like-minded stranger, Jason, enters the scene. Together, the four of them embark on a journey to their destination. On their way, they make brief stops to enjoy attractions by the way-side before reaching the fabled town to revel in endless Christman cheer. With such an interesting setting packed with immaculate Christmastime vibes and stunning visuals, one would really want to know if such a town actually exists or what is the filming location of ‘Everything Christmas.’

Everything Christmas Filming Sites

‘Everything Christmas’ was filmed in the province of New Brunswick The town of Yuletide Springs is actually entirely fictional. In reality, the city of St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador, the province located in the eastern part of the Great White North, doubled up as the fictional town in the Christmas-themed movie. Although the production team has remained tight-lipped about the details of filming, in all likelihood, it was carried out in the second half of 2022 or early 2023.

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

The quaint town of St. John’s actually stands in for Yuletide Springs, the film’s primary setting where Christmas is celebrated across the year. In particular, Lester’s Farm Chalet, which is a party venue in the heart of Saint John’s, was used to shoot the majority of the movie. Spanning over 100 acres and located at 92 Pearltown Road, the farm is open to the public as a winter wonderland attraction, with dining, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and their own in-house Santa Claus. The venue is open to be hired as a whole, as was done by the Hallmark crew for the movie. The venue was, of course, adorned with additional Christmas trees, lights, stalls, and an assortment of attractions for the purpose of filming.

Jim and Michelle Lester are owners of the agritourism business that has become quite a popular attraction in the city. Interestingly, Jim, a sixth-generation farmer, and his two Percheron horses, Mike and Molly, also make a cameo in the movie. In an interview with Salt Wire, Jim talked about bagging the opportunity to enter the spotlight in early 2022. He said, “We’re one of the most attractive places in Canada and possibly North America to produce smaller budget films. They approached us, looking for a location for some key scenes in their movie.”

Describing his experience on set and the conduct of his loving horses, Jim added, “I was so impressed with how they fit right into the role. Even though they were in a strange environment, and a lot of things that they’re not used to on a regular day.” Saint John’s offers a number of cinematic landscapes for filmmakers to explore.

The city, located on the eastern edge of the Avalon Peninsula in the southeast region of Newfoundland, offers stunning sceneries of nature with a small-town charm, perfect for a film like ‘Everything Christmas.’ The town is considered underrated in terms of tourism and film production alike. John Malkovich starer ‘Dominion’ as well as ‘Children of a Lesser God’ and ‘Fourth Floor’ were filmed in the town.

Everything Christmas Cast

Corey Sevier is a career actor whose career got a blazing start as a child actor who was nominated for a Gemini award for his portrayal of “Timmy” in the 90’s show ‘Lassie’. As an adult, Corey has made appearances as a guest actor in numerous popular television series, such as ‘Psych,’ ‘CSI,’ ‘Miami,’ ‘Smallville,’ ‘Motive,’ ‘The Listener’, ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ ‘Wild Card,’ and ‘Twice in a Lifetime’. In addition to his television work, he has built an extensive portfolio of film roles such as ‘Immortals,’ ‘The Lost Future,’ ‘Apartment 1303,’ ‘Age of the Dragons,’ ‘Code Breakers,’ ‘The Jazzman,’ ‘Conduct Unbecoming,’ ‘Awaken,’ ‘A Star for Christmas,’ and ‘5th & Alameda.’

Cindy Busby hails from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where she was born on March 18, 1983. She is recognized as an actress and has gained acclaim for her roles in notable productions such as ‘Supernatural’, ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and ‘The Big Year.’ Katherine Barrell takes up the role of Tori, while Andrew Halliday stars as Jason.

