Hallmark’s The Heiress and the Handyman: Filming Locations and Cast

With Marco Deufemia at the helm, ‘The Heiress and the Handyman’ revolves around an heiress who loses all her wealth and moves to the countryside, inadvertently discovering self-sufficiency, small-town charm, and love. June Waltshire loses her fortune and is forced to live in a farmhouse left to her by a family member. When her neighbor, Bart Hudson – who has been taking care of the property and the animals on it – introduces himself, she mistakes him for a handyman. Moving past their awkward meet and greet, Bart begins to help June adjust to her new life, which proves to be no easy task. When the county fair approaches, the two resolve to compete and maintain her family legacy. The Hallmark romance boasts a vibrant autumn visual gallery with breathtaking countryside sights and charmingly rustic fair decor.

Where Was The Heiress and the Handyman Filmed?

Filming for ‘The Heiress and the Handyman’ took place on location in the province of Ontario, more specifically, on an estate in the town of Innisfil. Principal photography began in early May 2024 and wrapped up by the end of the month. The cast seemed thrilled to film in the picturesque environment, appreciating the artistry and production work carried out to spruce up the fair set. Actress Ann Pirvu called the entire filming experience “magical,” taking to Instagram and appreciating the “magnificent” cast and crew and “beautiful” countryside.

Innisfil, Ontario

The production behind ‘The Heiress and the Handyman’ traveled north from Toronto in the province of Ontario and set up shop at the Belcroft Estate & Event Centre in Innisfil. Located at 2539 14 Line, Gilford, the 100-acre family-owned estate provided most of the stunning backdrops seen in the film. The venue becomes a magical sight in the fall, with the magnificent maple laneway at the entrance coming alive with autumn hues of swaying trees and falling leaves. The domed structures and barn seen in the film are actually a part of the Century Barn, one of the two wedding event venues on the property.

As June and Bart’s blossoming romance takes them near water, they stand on the covered bridge, gazing out over the pond with the decorative little lighthouse seen in the background. These features combine with the Century Barn to create a picture-perfect environment for a couple’s special day, or in the case of ‘The Heiress and the Handyman,’ gorgeous surroundings for Jane to gain an appreciation of the countryside.

Owned by five generations of family, the estate is over a century old, brimming with character and history. It possibly hit the radar of the Hallmark team as it is well-connected and only an hour’s drive away from the filming hub of Toronto, where most of the cast and crew likely hail from. The town of Innisfil neighbors the city of Barrie and is known for its chic farmlands and serene beaches along the western shore of Lake Simcoe. Its picturesque landscapes can be seen in the background of other films like ‘Anything for Jackson,’ ‘A Very Country Wedding,’ ‘Art of Falling in Love,’ and ‘14 Love Letters.’

The Heiress and the Handyman Cast

Jodie Sweetin steps into the lead role of June Waltshire for ‘The Heiress and the Handyman.’ Sweetin is a Hallmark regular, having starred in ‘The Jane Mysteries’ series, ‘Love’s Second Act,’ ‘Craft Me a Romance,’ and ‘A Christmas in Switzerland.’ She is best known for her performance in the sitcom ‘Full House’ and its sequel, ‘Fuller House’ as Stephanie Tanner. Her other credits include ‘Handyman from Hell,’ ‘Walt Before Mickey,’ and ‘Hollywood Darlings.’

The Hallmark film features Corey Sevier as Bart Hudson opposite Sweetin. Sevier began modeling and acting at the tender age of seven and gained recognition through his work in ‘Immortals’ as Apollo, and ‘Conduct Unbecoming’ as Capt. Nick Hawkes, ‘The Northlander’ as Cygnus, and ‘Awaken’ as Alex Hahn. He has plenty of experience starring in holiday films and rom-coms like ‘Everything Christmas,’ ‘Take Me Back for Christmas,’ ‘Key to Love,’ ‘The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating,’ ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Lake,’ and ‘Noel Next Door.’

‘The Heiress and the Handyman’ also stars Ann Pirvu as Nina Hudson. The experienced actress garnered attention with her performance in The CW’s period romance ‘Reign’ as Nicole, and in the comedy series ‘Workin’ Moms’ as Trish. Supporting cast members of ‘The Heiress and the Handyman’ include Eve Crawford as Dotty Cartwright, Neil Whitely as Michael Carr, Deepak Mathews as Tyler, Vas Saranga as Chad, and Matthew Edison as Emcee. Other actors include Adrian Griffin as Larry Elpin, Jenni Burke as Wendy, Elie Maalouf as Adonis, Klé McKoy as Officer Henry, Leishe Meyboom as Marcy, and Stacey Bernstein as Lisa.

