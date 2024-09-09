Hallmark’s The Jane Mysteries A Deadly Prescription: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With director Marco Deufemia at the helm, ‘The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription’ reintroduces singer-turned-detective Jane Da Silva and Detective John Cameron as they take on a puzzling case surrounding a pharmacist’s murder fraught with danger and deception. A desperate mother approaches Jane’s nonprofit detective agency, seeking her help in clearing her son’s name for a murder he didn’t commit.

The woman maintains that her son, Ryan, went into a pharmacy with a gun but didn’t shoot the pharmacist, for which he is facing a dire sentence. When Jane begins to wade into the fog surrounding the case, she finds that someone is seeking to keep her away from the truth by any means necessary. The classical and verdant backdrops that frame the Hallmark murder mystery’s sequences tie into its intrigue, prompting an investigation of our own into its filming locations.

Where Was The Jane Mysteries A Deadly Prescription Filmed?

Filming for ‘The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription’ took place on location in the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario. Establishing shots of the skyline of Baltimore, Maryland, specifically the Inner Harbor area, are utilized, but no shooting took place there. Principal photography was carried out over a few weeks in March 2024. Shooting sites spanned serene, breathtaking locations combined with the mystique of an upscale nightclub. The cast members seem to have enjoyed themselves on set, with actress Paris Jefferson sharing an image of her dancing with Jodie Sweetin.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

The film crew set up shop within Toronto, Ontario, venturing to various locations throughout its metropolitan area to capture the backdrops of ‘The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription.’ The most striking of these sites is the Eaton Hall Country Inn and Spa, situated at 13990 Dufferin Street, King City. The hall’s stately structure stands in for Jane’s home, where Ryan’s mother first approaches the detectives. Its expansive grounds are seen in the background of subsequent sequences of Jane shooting for target practice. We can observe the Norman-style manor’s reddish-brown tiled roof with multiple dormer windows alongside its tall chimneys and cylindrical turrets on either side.

Located adjacent to Lake Jonda, the house was built in 1938 for Lady Eaton. Currently belonging to Seneca College, the property is leased to the municipality of King City and remains open for private events, tours, and filming. The chateau mansion and its limestone structure have been featured in the background of films and shows like ‘A History of Violence,’ ‘Mrs. Winterbourne,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ and ‘Death Weekend.’

In addition to Eaton Hall, other picturesque locations in the Greater Toronto Area help bring the setting of ‘The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription’ to life. The eclectic establishments of downtown Toronto, including nightclubs, can create an atmosphere depicting vibrant nightlife and allure. Greater Toronto’s appeal as a filming location is bolstered by its well-established production facilities, while its varied landscapes can depict urban intrigue as well as pastoral beauty. The prequel of ‘The Jane Mysteries A Deadly Prescription’ is ‘The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost,’ and it was also shot in Toronto.

The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription Cast

Jodie Sweetin reprises her role of Jane in ‘The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription.’ Sweetin is a Hallmark regular and has lately appeared in Hallmark’s ‘The Heiress and the Handyman’ as June Waltshire, ‘Love’s Second Act’ as Jamie Leoni, ‘Handyman from Hell’ as Ione, and ‘Craft Me a Romance’ as Nicole Borden. The Los Angeles, California-born actress is well known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in ‘Full House’ and its sequel, ‘Fuller House.’ Her other credits include ‘Walt Before Mickey,’ a biographical drama chronicling the early days of Walt Disney’s career, and ‘Just Swipe,’ a rom-com following a woman struggling to socialize and attempting to find love through the convenience of online dating.

Stephen Huszar takes on the role of John Cameron once again in ‘The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription.’ Hailing from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Huszar stepped into the limelight with his performance as Yorkie in Hulu’s ‘Letterkenny,’ as Marcus Watkins in ‘Tribal,’ and as Luke Tatum in ‘Chesapeake Shores.’ You may have also seen him in Hallmark’s ‘A Royal Christmas Crush,’ ‘Everything Puppies,’ ‘Navigating Christmas,’ and ‘Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.’

Other cast members from ‘The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription’ include Paris Jefferson as Sadie Da Silva, Roy Lewis as Jason Collins, Colin McLeod as Ryan Shea, Beth Hornby as Sandra Shea, Leishe Meyboom as Jennifer Gilbert, Shakura S’Aida as Phyllis Collins, and Vijay Mehta as Kyle Ganti. Supporting cast members are Woody Jeffreys as Joe Harper, Zena Driver as Casino Manager, Tom Morton as Salesman, Angelica Alejandro as Aunt Gilbert, Nicolas Grimes as Ben Williamson, and Shranna Jagger as Officer Sanchez.

