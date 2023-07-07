Where Was Hallmark’s A Royal Christmas Crush Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Marita Grabiak, Hallmark’s ‘A Royal Christmas Crush’ is a holiday romantic movie that follows a beautiful young woman named Ava who unexpectedly receives the chance to work at the Royal Ice Hotel. She accepts the opportunity of a lifetime, but little does she know that this isn’t the only life-changing experience waiting for her. When Ava starts working at the ice hotel, she shares a special bond with the most important guest, that is, the Royal Prince himself, after which the two indulge in a whirlwind romance.

The romantic film mainly takes place at the Royal Ice Hotel, where almost everything is made of snow and ice. The chills caused by the icy backdrop are balanced by the heat of the sizzling chemistry between Ava and the Prince, but it doesn’t make the viewers any less curious about the filming sites of ‘A Royal Christmas Crush.’ Well, if you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

A Royal Christmas Crush Filming Locations

‘A Royal Christmas Crush’ was filmed in Ontario and Quebec, particularly in Ottawa and Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier. As per reports, principal photography for the romantic movie commenced in early March 2023 under the working title ‘Winter Castle: Royal Romance’ and wrapped up after about 18 days or so within the same month. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark movie!

Ottawa, Ontario

Many pivotal sequences for ‘A Royal Christmas Crush’ were lensed in the capital city of the country, that is, Ottawa, with the production team setting up camp at different spots across the city. For instance, a few important portions of the film were taped on location in and around Fairmont Château Laurier at 1 Rideau Street in Ottawa. Sprawling across a 660,000-square-foot area, the historic hotel is designed in a French Gothic Revival Châteauesque style and consists of 429 guest rooms. It was labeled as a national historic site in 1980.

The heritage building of the Booth House is yet another historic site that served as a prominent production location for the Hallmark film. Situated at 252 Metcalfe Street, it was constructed in 1906 by lumber baron John R. Booth and designed by John W.H. Watts. This building was designated a national historic site in 1990. The filming unit also set up camp in Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm at 2452 York’s Corners Road in Ottawa’s rural community of Edwards.

Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, Quebec

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘A Royal Christmas Crush’ also traveled to the municipality of Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier in Quebec. To be specific, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing many pivotal scenes in Hôtel de Glace at 2280 Boulevard Valcartier in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier. Made entirely of snow and ice, it is the only ice hotel in North America, which opens from January to March every year. It consists of the Grand Hall, ice slide, chapel, rooms and suites, and Ice Bar that serves cocktails in a glass made of ice.

A Royal Christmas Crush Cast

Katie Cassidy essays the role of Ava in the Hallmark movie. She might seem like a familiar face to many of the viewers, as over the course of her career, she has showcased her acting prowess in major roles in several film projects. The talented actress is best known for her performance in ‘When a Stranger Calls,’ ‘Black Christmas,’ ‘I Love Us,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘Arrow.’ On the other hand, Stephen Huszar stars as Prince Henry, Ava’s love interest, in the romantic film.

Ever since Huszar broke into the scene in 2004, he has been featured in various movies and TV shows, which explains why many of you recognize him. He appears in pivotal roles in ‘Caught in the Headlights,’ ‘Milton’s Secret,’ ‘Faces in the Crowd,’ ‘Smallville,’ and ‘The Fringe.’ Other cast members who play supporting yet important roles in the Hallmark film are Kathryn Kohut (Sigrid), Angela Besharah (Brigitta), Pip Dwyer (The Queen of Friørland), Charlie Ebbs (Uncle Karl), Glenn Edward Gyorffy (Deputy Von Trier), and Alice Hamid (Maria).

