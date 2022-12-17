Where Was Hallmark’s Twas the Night Before Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ is a heartwarming Christmas film with a tinge of drama that captures the essence of the holiday season. The film follows the exciting courtroom drama play directed by the former actress Madison Rush where the actual owner of the poem ‘A Visit from St. Nick’ is debated. Directed by Gary Yates, the Hallmark film is a part of the ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup. The lighthearted movie creates a perfect balance between a holiday romance and drama.

The film is inspired by the real courtroom trial that took place centuries ago over the authorship of the poem ‘A Visit from Saint Nicholas,’ which was published in the Troy Sentinel newspaper on December 23, 1823. Since the staged courtroom theatre is named the Sparks Street Theatre, many of you must be curious to know whether it is a real place and if the film was actually filmed there. If you are curious about the same, we’ve got you covered.

Twas the Night Before Christmas Filming Locations

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ is set in the utterly festive town of Ottawa in the Canadian province of Ontario. The principal photography of the movie wrapped up on October 20, 2022. Interestingly, the movie was also filmed there, entirely on location. Here are the details about the specific locations where the shooting of the Hallmark production took place!

Ottawa, Ontario

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ was primarily lensed in and around Sparks Street in Ottawa. Sparks Street is famous for its Christmas decorations. Sparks Street is a pedestrian mall in Ottawa. It was the first street or mall in Canada that was a key roadway transformed into an outdoor pedestrian street in 1967. The Sparks Street Mall, which has many outdoor dining options and several sculptures and fountains, extends from Elgin to Bank Street. The famous street is also known for its heritage, being the home to a few of the greatest (now demolished) theatres in the Great White North, namely the Regent theatre and Mall theatre.

Ottawa is surrounded by several residential areas and natural havens that allow people to enjoy a bit of everything. This is also one of the main reasons why the city is quite popular among filmmakers. Not only does Ottawa have some of the best facilities in order to record a film, but it also provides a variety of backgrounds that significantly reduces the amount the crew might have to spend on commute.

Over the years, Ottawa has served as a shooting spot for several Christmas movies like ‘Hotel for the Holidays,’ ‘Royally Wrapped for Christmas,’ ‘The Christmas Setup,’ and ‘Too Young to Marry.’ Thus, it is not surprising why the cast and crew of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ chose the city as a shooting site.

Twas the Night Before Christmas Cast

The movie ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ stars Torry DeVitto and Zane Holtz in the lead roles as Madison Rush and Connor Avery, respectively. Torry DeVitto has also appeared in ‘The Rite,’ ‘Evidence,’ ‘I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Zane Holtz’s other credits include ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Katy Keene,’ and ‘From Dusk till Dawn: The Series.’

Other cast members include Ava Weiss as Beth Prescott, Evert Houston as the Historian, Jonathan Neil Alexander as Sean, Dave Rose as the Bookstore Reader, Yvette McKoy as Sophia Farentino, Kiera Meeks as Stage Crew, Duane Keogh as Walter, Morgan Saunders as Josie Avery Shaun Austin-Olsen as Stern Gent/Moore, and Eddie Bizarria as Town Crier/Bailiff.

