Celebrations with Lacey Chabert: Where is the Hallmark Show Filmed?

Hosted by Lacey Chabert, ‘Celebrations with Lacey Chabert’ is an unscripted reality show about celebrating local unsung heroes who are bringing positive change in their communities. Together with professional party planners Marisa Lainer and Lisa Friedman, Chabert plans vibrant parties for the heroes, gathering their friends and families together for jubilant surprises and celebrations. Each episode of the Hallmark show introduces new heroes and their work, appreciating their efforts and providing a personal touch to each party. Furthermore, the team also helps provide to the charitable nonprofits associated with individuals, making for a truly wholesome experience.

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert Filming Location

Filming for ‘Celebrations with Lacey Chabert’ takes place in Los Angeles County, California. Principal photography for the first season took place in a documentary format in Fall 2023. Due to the nature and venues of the surprises planned, the production team faced several challenges. Turbulent weather and mishaps leading up to the grand celebrations caused some panic, but the crew was able to keep the events on schedule with flexibility and preplanning. Another obstacle was presented when the camera team had to follow Chabert into the heroes’ places of work, which would often be public places like a school, leading to them sneaking around while attempting to keep things secret.

Los Angeles County, California

The production team and celebration venues were primarily based in Los Angeles County, California. Marisa Lainer and Lisa Friedman, who mastermind the celebrations on the show, are professional party planners working under their brand, LA Party Stylists, within Los Angeles. The pair specialize in throwing glamorous bar and bat mitzvahs while partnering with an array of vendors. Despite the challenges faced by the two in planning the events, they remained upbeat and glad to be a part of celebrating local heroes, describing their experience on the show as thrilling and amazing.

The team was also involved in contacting the loved ones of the subject of each episode and ensuring everything was in order before the main surprise. When the big moment finally came with the hero being positively stunned by the elaborate setup, Chabert teared up in each episode, feeling touched by the mutual love between them and their community. She also thoroughly enjoyed the party planning aspect of the show, as it is an interest she has nurtured since organizing her daughter’s birthday parties.

While Los Angeles is known for its glamorous venues and Hollywood locales, the city faces several social challenges ranging from homelessness to unequal opportunities for education. This makes the featured heroes’ work paramount both for its direct contributions as well as in inspiring others to take on such responsibilities. Other reality TV and docu-series shot in the City of Angels include ‘Samsara,’ ‘Cops,’ ‘The Real World,’ and ‘Bar Rescue.’

Read More: Mystery Island: Filming Locations and Cast Details of the Hallmark Film