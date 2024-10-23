Hallmark’s This Time Each Year: Filming Locations and Cast, Explored

Helmed by Crystal Lowe, ‘This Time Each Year’ is a heartwarming Christmas movie that tells the story of a separated couple coming together to play pretend but feeling a rekindling of emotions. Lauren (Alison Sweeney) and Kevin (Niall Matter), once inseparable and in love, now lead their lives apart from each other, meeting only to co-parent their son, Charlie. When Lauren’s mother plans to visit her for the holidays, she requests that Kevin pretend they are still together since she hasn’t found the right time to break the news to her.

Reluctantly agreeing to the plan, Kevin moves back in with Lauren for the holidays, setting the stage for an emotional journey filled with nostalgia, unresolved feelings, and holiday magic. The Hallmark Movies and Mysteries romance captures the warmth and coziness of the holidays with snow-covered streets, twinkling lights, and the family’s home decked out with Christmas paraphernalia.

Where Was This Time Each Year Filmed?

‘This Time Each Year’ was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography for the project reportedly began on July 15, 2024, and was wrapped up by August 1 of the same year. The cast and crew appeared to greatly enjoy bringing the project to life, with director Lowe and Alison Sweeney particularly inspired by each other. “Working with (Alison Sweeney) teaches you to stay present, step up, and care about your job in a way that most people forget,” wrote Lowe in an Instagram post after wrapping up filming. “And because of that work ethic, she finds some of the best crew in the biz. I’m already missing my team.”

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming for ‘This Time Each Year’ was carried out in Metro Vancouver within the province of British Columbia. A sprawling film hub, Vancouver, combined with its surrounding territories, offers truly eclectic landscapes and film-friendly infrastructure, which become especially conducive for Hallmark holiday movies owing to their wintry charm. However, with the shooting for ‘This Time Each Year’ taking place in the summer, the cast members did have to face the challenge of wearing warm wardrobe clothes while the crew carried out the time-consuming work of setting up false snow in outdoor scenes.

Thus, to minimize the filming duration for Hallmark films, the team works a considerable duration in pre-production. In the case of ‘This Time Each Year,’ pre-production began on June 24, 2024, setting up filming sites and working out detailed plans, allowing them to wrap up filming in less than three weeks, a notably fast pace even by Hallmark’s efficient standards. The crew set up shop in Fort Langley, a village community known for its quaint, historic charm and vintage establishments. The home featured in the film was likely situated in Fort Langley, capturing the beauty of its traditional suburban neighborhood. Other Hallmark movies shot in Metro Vancouver include ‘Scouting for Christmas,’ ‘Holiday Crashers,’ ‘The Chicken Sisters,’ ‘The Real West,’ ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,’ and ‘His & Hers.’

This Time Each Year Cast

‘This Time Each Year’ is led by Alison Sweeney as Lauren and Niall Matter as Kevin. Sweeney is a prolific Hallmark actress and producer who has starred in ‘Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery,’ ‘Open by Christmas,’ and the ‘Hannah Swensen Mysteries’ series of films. She is also known for essaying the character of Sami Brady in ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Lilly Thorpe in ‘Love & Jane,’ and Tracy in ‘The Wedding Veil’ series of movies.

Niall Matter kicked off his acting career with the recurring role of Trent Hamilton in the teen drama ‘The Best Years,’ followed by playing the part of Zane Donovan in ‘Eureka,’ and Tag Cummins in ‘Arctic Air.’ Besides romance, Matter likes to take on action roles and has appeared in ‘The Predator’ as Sapir, ‘Watchmen’ as Mothman, and ‘Primeval: New World’ as Evan Cross. His Hallmark credits include ‘Holiday Hotline,’ ‘The Santa Summit,’ ‘When I Think of Christmas,’ ‘The Secrets of Bella Vista,’ and ‘Rip in Time.’ Other cast members of ‘This Time Each Year’ include Victor Zinck Jr. as Bart, Laura Soltis as Lauren’s mother, Colleen Wheeler as Patricia, Craig March as Ron, and Ezra Wilson as Charlie.

