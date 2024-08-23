Nelly Knows Mysteries A Fatal Engagement: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by David I. Strasser, ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement’ introduces us to an intriguingly nostalgic town as it is rattled by a murder. Nelly Parker, a chirpy local advice columnist, comes across the body of her best friend’s fiance. Having a nosey predisposition, she takes it upon herself to solve the murder mystery, much to the annoyance of Detective Michael Hogan, who is heading the investigation. Unexpectedly, Nelly begins to prove herself a valuable asset during the search as her approachability has interviewees easily opening up about everything they know. While the two travel around town, the lighthearted Hallmark mystery treats us to backdrops and styles reminiscent of the ‘50s or ‘60s, raising questions about its real-world filming locations.

Where Was Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement Filmed?

The town of Babbelton is a fictional place created for the movie, and filming actually took place in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Initially titled ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: Engaged to be Murdered,’ principal photography for the film began in mid-May 2024 and was wrapped up in a few weeks by early June of the same year. Behind the scenes, the kitten seen in the movie became the star of the show, with cast and crew members fawning over it. “So, so cute! Oh my goodness,” exclaimed lead actress Pascale Hutton. “Between takes, everybody was running over to the little pen where the kitten was kept. Playing with the kitten, picking up the kitten. Everybody loved this kitten so much”.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming for ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement’ took place entirely in the Metro Vancouver area with the production office on 1950 Franklin Street. Strasser and his team deliberately utilized vintage backdrops alongside Nelly’s striking wardrobe, which infused the fictional setting of Babbelton with a retro vibe. “I just think that the town itself, if allowed, can be a huge character in this.” said lead actor Kavan Smith. “There were a lot (of retro vibes), and I think it really kind of stuck out, and I think it helped with the overall kind of, not absurdity, but the quirkiness of it. They’re quirky characters. It’s a quirky little town. And I think that adding that sort of aesthetic dynamic added to that quirk.”

There are several areas around Vancouver that boast such nostalgic aesthetics. Kerrisdale has a small-town atmosphere within the city, with the neighborhood’s old-fashioned shops and historic homes adding to its charm. Fort Langley is another location to the east of Vancouver that feels like a blast from the past. It is a popular filming site owing to its aesthetic. With diverse neighborhoods and a bustling cityscape, Vancouver is a regular filming destination for Hallmark movies. Some projects shot here include ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate,’ ‘Love & Jane,’ ‘Napa Ever After,’ ‘Joyeux Noel,’ and ‘Fourth Down and Love.,’

Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement Cast

The Hallmark movie is led by Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith essaying Nelly Parker and Michael Hogan, respectively. They are good friends and have worked together on Hallmark’s long-running TV show ‘When Calls the Heart’ as the Coulters and in ‘Notes of Autumn’ as Isabelle and Jack. Hutton is a seasoned actress who garnered attention with her performance as Abby Corrigan in ‘Sanctuary,’ Julianna Vejzna in ‘Intelligence,’ and Krista Ivarson in ‘Arctic Air.’ Her recent works include ‘Fourth Down and Love’ and ‘Double Life.’

Kavan Smith is a prolific actor who began his career after college, starring in Destiny Ridge as Clay Roberts. He went on to make a name for himself with performances in ‘Stargate: Atlantis’ as Major Evan Lorne, ‘Eureka’ as Deputy Andy, and ‘Mission to Mars’ as Nicholas Willis. Smith’s latest credits include ‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path,’ ‘You Had Me at Aloha,’ and ‘When Hope Calls.’ Sarah Grey steps into the role of Dahlia Chatters. The actress seems to have been on hiatus for a few years, as her last appearances were in ‘The Accursed,’ Netflix’s ‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between,’ and ‘The Secret Lives of College Freshmen.’ Kendall Cross acts out Zinnia Chatters. She has most notably enacted Major Byrne in The CW’s ‘The 100’ and Crown Counsel Taran Bryden in ‘Allegiance.’

Other cast members are Jim Byrnes as Rumple Snide, Jill Morrison as Helen Howard, Veronica Long as Fiona Veracruz, Sunita Prasad as Grace Henderson-Huang, and Nelson Wong as Peter Huang. Supporting actors in the movie include Kate Craven as Paige Wooly, Morgana Wyllie as Colleen Hartell, Aaron Craven as Connor Wooly, Julian Haig as Blake Jarvis, Emma Pedersen as Jody Day, Craig March as Larry Foot, and Andrea Reindl as Sheriff Burgi Brahm.

