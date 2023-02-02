Where Was Hallmark’s Sweeter Than Chocolate Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ is a romantic movie that revolves around Lucy, a local chocolatier whose Cupid chocolates are believed to hold the power to unite people with their true love! Dean, a skeptical reporter, is drawn in by this rumor and wants to unravel the truth. Helmed by David Weaver, the movie is based on the eponymous novel by Lizzie Shane.

It is a cushy film for Valentine’s Day that traverses through the story of many couples from diverse backgrounds who cross paths after eating Lucy’s chocolates. The dreamy and light-hearted aesthetic of the movie is augmented by the filming locations, and it naturally makes one wonder about the film’s whereabouts. If you are curious to know about the same, we’ve got you covered!

Sweeter Than Chocolate Filming Locations

Most parts of the film were lensed in British Columbia, the westernmost province of Canada that lies between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. The picturesque mountains, national parks, and ancient temperate rainforests are the natural attractions of this region. It is also home to cities that are a diverse melting pot of many cultures.

Over the years, British Columbia has served as the filming spot for several romantic Hallmark movies, such as ‘Personally Yours.’ The location is preferred for shooting because of the favorable climate, tax incentives, seasoned technicians as well as stunning locations. As per reports, the movie was filmed in November and December 2022. Now, here are all the details about the specific filming sites.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ was filmed extensively in Vancouver, one of the most populated cities in British Columbia. As per reports, the production was handled by a vertically-integrated production company called Front Street Pictures at 1950 Franklin Street. The city is a stunning blend of skyscrapers and scenic mountains. Stanley Park, English Bay, Cathedral Grove, and the Capilano Suspension Bridge are among the prominent tourist spots in Vancouver.

Moreover, it is one of the largest locations for movie and TV production in North America. The port city easily stands in for New York and LA, which helps filmmakers with a limited budget. The cast and crew members of the Hallmark production had a fun time shooting the lighthearted romantic comedy film.

As the film was shot during the late months of 2022, the cast and crew had to shoot in the chilly weather with the support of warm and fuzzy jackets. Apart from ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate,’ Vancouver has hosted the production of several Christmas-themed films such as ‘A Very Vintage Christmas,’ ‘A Royal Romance,’ ‘Holiday Date,’ ‘A Sweet Christmas Romance,’ and ‘Merry Liddle Christmas.’

Sweeter Than Chocolate Cast

Eloise Mumford essays the character of Lucy, the local chocolatier in the movie. She is best known for her performance as Lena Landry in ‘The River’ and Kate in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey. Dan Jeannotte steps in the role of Dean, a journalist who is keen on investigating the rumors. You might know him from ‘The Bold Type‘ and ‘Reign,’ and ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.’ Brenda Strong plays Dean’s boss, Helen, in the film. The two-time Emmy nominee has shows like ‘CSI,’ ‘Scandal,’ and ‘Seinfeld’ to her credit. However, her portrayal of Mary Alice Young in ‘Desperate Housewives’ is Strong’s most notable role.

The supporting cast of the movie comprises Linda Ko as Nora Nguyen, Nik Andrews as Wyatt Greggs, Jordana Summer as Georgie, and Bobby Stewart as Malcolm. The Hallmark production also stars Zack Currie as Mark, Liam Boland as Scott Sweet, Jillian Knowles as the younger version of Helen, and Henry C. King, as the younger version of Malcolm. Moreover, Lesley Mirza and Amy McInnes appear as the customers.

