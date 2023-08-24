Where Was Hallmark’s Napa Ever After Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Helmed by Alfons Adetuyi, Hallmark’s ‘Napa Ever After’ is a romantic drama film that follows a well-established lawyer named Cassandra who, much to her surprise, inherits her estranged grandmother’s winery. In order to renovate the property, she decides to take a sabbatical from her job and travels to the winery herself.

There, Cassandra meets with a handsome local Alec with the help of whom she learns more about her grandmother and hence, manages to find closure with the past. In the meanwhile, she finally opens herself to love and experiences it like never before. Most of the movie unfolds in Napa Valley, California, with the pleasant backdrop of the winery complementing the romantic themes of the film. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Napa Ever After’ was actually shot, we have got you covered!

Napa Ever After Filming Locations

‘Napa Ever After’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, specifically in Okanagan, Vancouver, Maple Ridge, and Abbotsford. According to reports, principal photography for the romantic film commenced in May 2023 and seemingly wrapped up within the same month. Now, without much ado, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark movie!

Okanagan, British Columbia

Shooting for a majority of pivotal sequences of ‘Napa Ever After’ took place in and around Okanagan AKA Okanagan Valley, a region in British Columbia that is defined by the basin of Okanagan Lake and the Canadian portion of the Okanagan River. In particular, Main Street in the town of Osoyoos served as one of the primary production locations for the romantic drama movie as it was transformed into a small Napa Valley, California. For instance, they put up two American flags and a California State flag over Osoyoos Home Hardware Store at 8501 Main Street, where several key portions were lensed.

Unity Sportswear Store at 8519A Main Street and Elvis Fine Jewelry at 8302 Main Street are a couple of more establishments that feature in the film. Moreover, the director and his team set up camp inside the Scoopsies Treat Shop at 8324 Main Street and used it as a film set for shooting purposes. In order to record all the winery scenes, the production team traveled to the See Ya Later Ranch at 2575 Green Lake Road in the community of Okanagan Falls. Being one of the highest-elevation vineyards in the Okanagan Valley, See Ya Later Ranch not only offers wine tastings but also hosts weddings as it provides breathtaking views of Skaha Lake and the mountains.

Other Locations in British Columbia

Before taking the production to Okanagan, the filming unit of ‘Napa Ever After’ spent about three weeks in other locations across British Columbia. The city of Vancouver is one of the filming sites where the cast and crew members of the romantic movie were spotted by the locals and passersby. Moreover, they even spent some time shooting various key portions on the streets of the cities of Abbotsford and Maple Ridge.

Napa Ever After Cast

The Hallmark film features Denise Boutté as Cassandra, the attorney who inherits her grandmother’s winery. Over the years, she has been featured in the lead role in several film and TV projects, including ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Why Did I Get Married?,’ ‘For the Love of Ruth,’ ‘The Bounce Back,’ ‘Key & Peele,’ and ‘Never and Again.’ Her other notable works are ‘Kombucha Cure,’ ‘Her Only Choice,’ ‘Double Cross,’ ‘The Family Business,’ ‘To the Despaired,’ and ‘A Mother’s Intuition.’ On the other hand, Colin Lawrence portrays Alec in ‘Napa Ever After,’ the love interest of Cassandra.

Ever since his 20s, Colin has been starring in various popular TV shows, such as ‘Skulls’ and ‘Battlestar Galactica.’ Other shows where he plays pivotal roles are ‘The Killing,’ ‘iZombie,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ ‘Riverdale,’ and ‘Virgin River.’ ‘Napa Ever After’ also consists of other cast members who play supporting yet key roles, including Tiffany Yvonne Cox as Lena, Darlene Cooke as Isabel Collins, Cleo Patricia Annan as Young Cassandra, Shalyn Ferdinand as Elizabeth, Jeff Gonek as Tino, Jamall Johnson as Dan, Celina Louissaint as Mary, and Sarah Peguero as Valerie.

