Where Was Hallmark’s Love In Zion National Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Love in Zion National’ is a romantic film that centers around Lauren, an assistant curator at the Denver Museum of Natural History, who seeks to prove the provenance of a set of vases that have been found. Believing the vases belong to the Pueblo nation, she sets out for the Zion National Park in Utah, where many such artifacts as well as several cave paintings have been discovered in the past.

While at the National Park, Lauren’s helped by Adam Proudstar, a Puebloan Park Ranger. But soon, their search turns into something more as sparks fly between them. Directed by Sam Irvin, the film is set against a beautiful and wide landscape filled with amazing rock structures. To know more about where exactly ‘Love in Zion National’ was filmed, read on!

Love In Zion National Filming Locations

‘Love in Zion National’ was filmed entirely on location in Utah, specifically at the Zion National Park and southern Kanab in Kane County. Primary photography for the film started at the beginning of 2023 and wrapped up sometime in April 2023. Utah is the 13th largest state and has been the home to several indigenous tribes for thousands of years. One of those tribes is the Puebloans (also known as the Anasazi), whose history is one of the themes that the story focuses on. Let us now take a look at the exact locations where ‘Love in Zion National’ was captured.

Zion National Park

The majority of the filming took place at Zion National Park, which involved a lot of hiking in real life as well. The park is located in southwestern Utah and is known for its biodiversity owing to the fact that the National Park is home to several different biomes, including mountains, canyons, buttes, mesas, monoliths, rivers, slot canyons, and natural arches.

The production crew started their journey from the Zion Mountain Ranch Resort, which is three miles from Zion National Park. On the first day of the shoot itself, they were hit by heavy snowfall. But this wasn’t the only time that shooting in the cold posed a challenge, especially since the film takes place during the summer months.

Southern Kanab, Utah

Kanab is a city in Kane County, located on the Kanab Creek, which is a tributary of the Colorado River. The city is surrounded by various National Parks, monuments, and even boasts part of the Grand Canyon to the south. It is in this southern area, filled with mountains and ridges, that many of the exterior shots for ‘Love in Zion National’ were lensed. The cold did not leave the crew’s side here as well, with the production team having to melt the snow in order to fake the summers in Utah.

The cast and crew also ended up camping in the mountains, on top of having to trek long distances to get the perfect shot. Overall, it was a fun and exciting adventure for both the cast and crew, despite the hardships they faced along the way.

Love in Zion National Cast

Cindy Busby essays the role of Lauren, the film’s adventurous curator. The actress made her debut with the television series ‘Undressed.’ She has recently been a part of productions such as ‘Joy for Christmas,’ ‘Marry Me in Yosemite,’ and ‘Crown Prince of Christmas.’ Joining her in the role of Adam, the Puebloan Park Ranger is David Gridley. Gridley has appeared on a variety of shows, including ‘Pretty Smart,’ ‘Army Wives,’ ‘The Last Ship,’ and ‘Team Kaylie.’

