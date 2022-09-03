Where Was Hallmark’s Marry Me in Yosemite Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Marry Me in Yosemite’ is a romantic drama movie directed by Bruce D. Johnson. It tells the story of Zoe, a successful photojournalist who ventures on an adventure for her latest assignment at her boss’ request. After arriving at her destination, Zoe meets Jack, a free-spirited tour guide, who changes her perception of life.

The beautifully filmed movie showcases the scenic attributes of Yosemite National Park, the film’s primary setting. Therefore, viewers must be wondering whether the movie was shot on location in the national park or elsewhere entirely. Moreover, viewers must also be looking for details about the film’s cast. In that case, here is everything we know about the filming locations and cast of ‘Marry Me in Yosemite.’

Marry Me in Yosemite Filming Locations

‘Marry Me in Yosemite’ was filmed almost exclusively on location in Yosemite National Park. The scenic park sites are essential to the story as Zoe and Jack’s romance unfolds against the backdrop of Yosemite National Park. Therefore, it is no surprise the makers decided to film the movie on location in the national park. Principal photography on the project likely commenced sometime in May 2022 and was wrapped up by the end of June 2022. Let’s take a closer look at the film’s exact filming spots!

Yosemite National Park, California

Yosemite National Park serves as the primary filming location of the movie. The cast and crew set up camp in the iconic national park and filmed a majority of scenes in the locale. It is spread over an area of 759,620 acres and flanked by Sierra National Forest and Stanislaus National Forest.

The park was established on October 1, 1890, and was designated as a World Heritage Site in 1984. The film’s crew shot sequences in and around the Yosemite Valley, a glacial valley in Yosemite National Park. The valley is considered the centerpiece of the park and is known for its hiking trails and abundance of natural vegetation. Half Dome, a granite dome at the eastern end of Yosemite Valley, features prominently in the film. Yosemite National Park is a popular tourist spot, and several tourists visit the location, which offers outdoor activities such as gaming, hiking, climbing, skiing, etc.

In an interview with Digital Journal, actor Tyler Harlow called filming the movie in Yosemite National Park an awe-spiring experience. “It’s one of the wonders of the world. It really is. You really feel a spiritual sense there; it really has that gravity of power to it. To wake up every day and know that I was filming a movie at Yosemite was awesome,” Harlow said about his experiences in the park.

Oakhurst, California

The cast and crew also visited Oakhurst to shoot some portions of the movie. Oakhurst is a census-designated place (CDP) in Madera County. It is located at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range and lies 14 miles south of Yosemite National Park’s entrance. Oakhurst is known for its historic buildings and architecture. The popular horror drama series ‘American Horror Story‘ and the thriller film ‘The Girl on the Mountain’ were shot in the town.

Marry Me in Yosemite Cast

‘Marry Me in Yosemite’ stars Cindy Busby, as Zoe, a successful photojournalist working for a popular magazine. The actress is a veteran performer in Hallmark Channel movies with appearances in films such as ‘Toying with the Holidays,’ ‘Warming up to You,’ and ‘Chasing Waterfalls.’ Actor Tyler Harlow makes his debut in the film opposite Busby, playing the role of Jack, a skilled and enthusiastic tour guide.

The supporting cast comprises Lexsy McKowen as Sage, Tim Halpin as Kos, and Harry Daniel Davis as Harris. McKowen is known for her performances in several short films. Meanwhile, Halpin’s credits include his roles in shows such as ‘Baskets’ and ‘Murder in the First.’ Lastly, Davis is known for his appearance in the television series ‘Teachers.’

