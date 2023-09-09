Where Was Hallmark’s Fourth Down and Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Allan Harmon as the helmsman, Hallmark’s ‘Fourth Down and Love’ is a romantic drama film that follows a single mother named Erin and a pro football player named Mike, whose successful career is halted by a serious injury, keeping him out of the field. When the two cross each other’s paths again on Erin’s daughter’s flag football field, it is the beginning of something.

As Erin and Mike spend some quality time together and get to know each other, both of them feel sparks flying between them as they are on course to fall in love. With much of the film taking place on the football field with crowds cheering in the background, feeling curious about the movie’s filming sites is natural. If you are interested in knowing all about it, we have got you covered!

Fourth Down and Love Filming Locations

‘Fourth Down and Love’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, specifically in Metro Vancouver. Principal photography for the romantic movie reportedly got underway in May 2023 and went on for about a couple of weeks, before wrapping up in early June of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and find out all about the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark film!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Fourth Down and Love’ were lensed in Metro Vancouver, which is a metropolitan area with the eponymous city being its major urban center. In fact, the city of Vancouver served as one of the primary production locations for the rom-com film with the filming unit utilizing the city’s vast and versatile terrains to tape different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops.

When it comes to the football stadium scenes, they were reportedly recorded in and around McLeod Athletic Park at 5687 216 Street in the district municipality of Langley Township, which is situated in the eastern part of the metropolitan area. Considered one of the top amateur sports facilities in Canada, it is a multi-sport facility that has the amenities and facilities to host different kinds of sporting events.

Apart from ‘Fourth Down and Love,’ Metro Vancouver AKA Greater Vancouver has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects over the years. In fact, its locales have been featured in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,’ ‘The Professional Bridesmaid,’ ‘Virgin River,’ and ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Fourth Down and Love Cast

The Hallmark movie stars Pascale Hutton who portrays Erin, a single mother. Spending several years essaying the character of Rosemary Coulter on Hallmark Channel’s ‘When Calls the Heart,’ she has turned into one of the most recognizable faces for many viewers. She has been featured in several other Hallmark productions, including ‘The Perfect Bride,’ ‘The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells,’ ‘My One and Only,’ and ‘You Had Me at Aloha.’ Moreover, she has a Gemini award to her name for her work on CBC’s ‘Intelligence‘ and a Leo award for her work on Syfy’s ‘Sanctuary.’

On the other hand, Ryan Paevey essays the role of Mike, a pro football player and Erin’s love interest. Having portrayed Detective Nathan West on ABC’s ‘General Hospital,’ he took no time to become a fan favorite. In the meanwhile, he continued starring in Hallmark productions on the side. He features in ‘Unleashing Mr. Darcy,’ ‘Harvest Love,’ ‘Marrying Mr. Darcy,’ ‘Hope at Christmas,’ ‘From Friend to Fiancé,’ ‘A Summer Romance,’ and ‘Christmas at the Plaza.’

Apart from the leads, ‘Fourth Down and Love’ features a set of other cast members who play supporting yet key roles, including Steve Bacic as Richard, Dan Payne as Jimmy, Sophia Powers as Kiera, Heather Doerksen as Danielle, Darlene Tait as Gertie, and Kalyn Miles as Georgina. Moreover, Fred Henderson (Gus), Cole Fairbank (Lucas), David Stuart (Whaler G.M.), Piper Scott (Zoey), Darby Steeves (Kristina), Aaron Joseph (Ref), and Gemma Martini (Team Doctor) feature in important roles as well.

