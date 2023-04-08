Where Was Hallmark’s The Professional Bridesmaid Filmed? Who is in The Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ centers on Maggie Bailey, whose job is to work as a bridesmaid. At her latest gig, she must go undercover for the wedding of a mayor’s daughter and ensure everything is on track. But reporter Henry Whittington is already on the loose to confront the mayor about the pending development of a project. Now, the professional bridesmaid must coordinate with three unhelpful women and stop the reporter in time.

The rom-com movie is helmed by Peter Benson and brings a unique concept to the table. If you found the lavish decorations and picturesque sites in the film to be eye-catching, and are curious to learn about the shooting sites, here’s all you need to know.

The Professional Bridesmaid Filming Locations

The principal photography of ‘The Professional Bride’ occurred in British Columbia, known for its diverse culture, natural scenery, and upbeat film industry. Some of the most popular filming sites of the western province include Vancouver, aka Hollywood of the North, Whistler, which is a famous ski resort town, and Stanley Park. The shooting seemingly took place around February 2023 and wrapped up on February 22, 2023. It was specifically shot in Metro Vancouver, so let’s take a closer look at the precise locations.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

The crew lensed most of the film’s pivotal segments in Metro Vancouver or Greater Vancouver, i.e., a metropolitan area with 21 municipalities. Here, they filmed in Langley, a municipality in the eastern part of the region. A prime reason for movies to be filmed in Langley is its close proximity to Vancouver. Moreover, the landscape includes farmlands, rivers, lakes, and forests, which attracts filmmakers.

The municipality is nestled between the Coastal Mountain range to the west and the Cascade Mountains to the east, making it a paradise for hikers and trekkers. Some recommended tourist attractions and filming sites of Langley include Fort Langley National Historic Site, Campbell Valley Regional Park, and Krause Berry Farms and Estate Winery.

Known as the Horse Capital of British Columbia, the city is always thriving with opportunities for equestrian sportsmen. The team also recorded some portions at Williams Park, a perfect place for picnics and outdoor games. It is located at 68 Avenue and 238 Street.

Another major filming location is the Maple Ridge municipality, which offers a variety of outdoor locations. It consists of renowned visiting spots like Golden Ears Provincial Park, Kanaka Creek Regional Park, and Maple Ridge Museum. The place is well-suited for outdoor recreational activities like camping, fishing, and boating.

‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,’ ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ ‘Away,’ and ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate‘ are some romantic flicks that were shot here.

The Professional Bridesmaid Cast

The movie features Hunter King, who plays the character of Maggie Bailey, the professional bridesmaid. The actress is also known for ‘The Young and the Restless’ as Summer Newman and ‘Life in Pieces’ as Clementine Hughes. Actor Chandler Massey essays the role of Henry, the reporter. You might recognize him for his portrayal of Will Horton in ‘Days of Our Lives,’ and Drew in ‘A Tale of Two Christmases.’ The Hallmark movie also features Francesca Bianchi as Alexis. The young actress also appears in ‘A Million Little Things‘ as Heather and ‘The Order‘ as Essie.

