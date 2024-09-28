Hallmark’s The Real West: Filming Locations and Cast Details, Explored

Directed by Terry Ingram, ‘The Real West’ follows Rebecca, a widowed professor who goes on a family vacation to a Ranch and finds love with a free-spirited cowboy. Rebecca takes her two sons along to a nature retreat at the Mustang Point Ranch, hoping for a break from her hectic academic life. There, she meets Jake West, a former rodeo star with a nomadic lifestyle. As their connection grows, complications arise when Rebecca learns Jake is romantically involved with her sister. Torn between her career, family, and the cowboy’s untethered existence, Rebecca considers letting her love run uninhibited and bridging their differences while Jake confronts his deep-rooted hesitation toward commitment. The Hallmark romance explores themes of freedom, commitment, and self-discovery against the rugged, expansive backdrop of Mustang Point Ranch.

Where Was Real West Filmed?

Filming for ‘The Real West’ took place in the Metro Vancouver area in the province of British Columbia. Principal photography on the project was reportedly carried out between July 22, 2024, and August 12, 2024, with cinematographer Adam Sliwinski behind the camera. The team appeared to relish their natural surroundings, with director Ingram beaming with delight and loving his work.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

‘The Real West’ was shot in the cinematically gifted region of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant film industry. Under production designer Jordan Ninkovich, the production team set up shop at an actual working ranch, which stood in for the fictional Mustang Point Ranch. Proximate to the city of Vancouver, the ranch boasts sweeping vistas, rolling hills, and rustic charm. Since one of its main activities and attractions is horse riding with dedicated stables, it provided the perfect setting for Rebecca to learn from the cowboy.

Vancouver and its surrounding territories have become a go-to destination for film and television productions seeking expansive natural landscapes alongside robust filming infrastructure. This is particularly true for Hallmark movies. Known as the Hollywood North along with Toronto, the city boasts a thriving film industry with an extremely supportive local administration. For instance, the city of North Vancouver encourages citizens to register their properties and businesses with Creative BC as available filming locations, allowing filmmakers to search from an ever-expanding catalog of shooting sites.

It is estimated that in recent years, as much as 30% of filming in Vancouver has taken place in private businesses and in the homes of residents. The city’s offerings to movie projects range from top-notch production facilities with soundstages and visual effect capabilities to grassroots-level sites. With its balance between urban convenience and the striking surrounding wilderness, Hallmark filmmakers have marked Vancouver as a regular filming destination on the map. Some other productions from the network housed in the city include ‘The Chicken Sisters,’ ‘His & Hers,’ ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,’ ‘Napa Ever After,’ ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate,’ and ‘Fourth Down and Love.’

The Real West Cast

‘The Real West’ is led by Kimberley Sustad as Rebecca and Lucas Bryant as Jake. Sustad is a Hallmark favorite, having headlined numerous films like ‘Magic in Mistletoe’ as Debbie, ‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ as Marilee White, and ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ as Kerry. You may have also seen her in ‘Fourth Down and Love,’ Netflix’s sci-fi show, ‘Travelers,’ and ‘Unspeakable.’ ‘The Hallmark film isn’t Bryant’s first rodeo with the network, as he can also be seen in films like ‘A World Record Christmas’ as Eric Parsons, ‘Summer Love’ as Colin Fitzgerald, ‘Tulips in Spring’ as Tom, and ‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These’ as Matthew Jamison. His other credits include ‘Odyssey 5,’ Syfy’s ‘Haven,’ ‘7 Days to Vegas,’ and ‘The Vow.’

Also appearing in the Hallmark film is James Denton as Aaron. Denton garnered fame with his performances as Mike Delfino in ‘Desperate Housewives,’ Mr. Lyle in ‘The Pretender,’ and Dr. Sam Radford in ‘Good Witch.’ His lineup of Hallmark movies include ‘For Love & Honor,’ ‘A Kiss Before Christmas,’ and ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane.’ Some of the other cast members of ‘The Real West’ include Beatrice Kitsos, Marlie Collins, and child actor Azriel Dalman.

