Hallmark’s His & Hers: Filming Locations and Cast Details, Explored

Helmed by Linda-Lisa Hayter, ‘His & Hers’ centers on a loving lawyer couple, Dana and Mark, who have been on a role professionally as well as in their relationship. A wrench is thrown into their picture-perfect dynamic when a celebrity client’s case strains both of them. The divorce case involves warring reality show stars and attracts high public attention. Further adding to the lawyers’ stress is the divorcing couple’s refusal to compromise on their terms. The Lifetime romantic comedy’s narrative is enhanced by the picturesque, bustling city backdrop, creating a vibrant atmosphere for humorous as well as heartfelt moments to unfold.

Where Was His & Hers Filmed?

‘His & Hers’ was filmed entirely in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography began on June 17, 2024, and wrapped by July 9, 2024. Despite the extensive filming schedule, the cast and crew seemed to have a blast behind the scenes. “Another adventure completed!” wrote lead actor Brennan Elliott on Instagram. “Exhausted beyond belief but when the journey ends it’s time to give thanks to everyone involved. Thank you Hallmark Channel and the whole cast and crew for an extremely memorable experience. One I won’t forget!”

Vancouver, British Columbia

Located in the province of British Columbia, Vancouver is one of the most popular filming locations in the world and is known as the Hollywood North alongside Toronto. For ‘His & Hers,’ Vancouver’s sprawling cityscape and upscale establishments serve as the perfect backdrop for a narrative of professional drama and personal romance. Dotted with skyscrapers, the city brings the highly corporatized world of Dana and Mark to busy life. On the other hand, its vibrant downtown area background, lined with cozy cafes and fine dining restaurants, provides a welcome escape to the couple from their hectic work lives.

Vancouver’s popularity as a filming location stems from its ability to offer access to a unique combination of scenic environments ranging from towering mountains and lush forests to bustling cityscapes and quaint neighborhoods. Furthermore, It offers a wealth of experienced crew members, state-of-the-art studios, and production facilities, along with supportive filming policies.

Moreover, the city’s climate allows for year-round filming, which, combined with its ability to mimic a variety of settings, makes it a go-to destination for Hallmark filmmakers. Some movies of the network shot in Vancouver include ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate,’ ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,’ ‘Napa Ever After,’ ‘Joyeux Noel,’ ‘Love & Jane,’ and ‘Fourth Down and Love.’

His & Hers Cast

‘His & Hers’ is headlined by Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott stepping into the roles of Dana and Mark respectively. ‘His & Hers’ notably marks the 10th film in which Chabert and Elliott have starred opposite each other. Similar projects that have been graced by their chemistry include the ‘Crossword Mysteries’ series, ‘All of My Heart’ series, and ‘A Christmas Melody,’ among others.

Lacey Chabert is a prolific actress who regularly stars in Hallmark films. She is known for her performance as Gretchen Wieners in ‘Mean Girls,’ Penny Robinson in the 1998 sci-fi film ‘Lost in Space,’ and Amanda Becker in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’ Her other Hallmark credits include ‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up,’ ‘A Merry Scottish Christmas,’ ‘The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango,’ ‘Christmas at Castle Hart,’ and ‘The Wedding Veil.’

Brennan Elliott is an actor and producer who began his career with appearances in ‘Viper,’ ‘Madison,’ ‘The Outer Limits,’ and ‘Welcome to Paradox.’ He garnered attention with his performances in ‘Strong Medicine’ as Dr. Nick Biancavilla, Hallmark’s ‘Cedar Cove’ as Warren Saget, and Lifetime’s ‘UnREAL’ as Graham. You may have also seen him in Hallmark films like ‘Ms. Christmas Comes to Town,’ ‘The Gift of Peace,’ ‘Marry Go Round,’ and ‘The Perfect Pairing.’

‘His & Hers’ also stars Stephanie Bennett as Tabby Noble. Bennett is a seasoned actress who has essayed characters like Tessa Hamill in ‘Grave Encounters 2,’ Lydia Branwell in ABC’s ‘Shadowhunters,’ Dee in CBC’s ‘The Romeo Section,’ and Christy Cook in Netflix’s ‘21 Thunder.’ Some romantic comedies she has starred in include ‘Wedding Season,’ ‘Christmas Class Reunion,’ ‘Yellowstone Romance,’ ‘Listen out for Love,’ and ‘Love for Starters.’ The film also features Liz Wallace as Lucy. Wallace has made appearances in films such as Lifetime’s ‘V.C. Andrews’ Dawn,’ Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ and ‘So Help Me Todd.’ The Hallmark film also stars Clayton James.

