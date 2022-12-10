Where Was Hallmark’s The Gift of Peace Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘The Gift of Peace’ (originally titled ‘The Art of Letting Go’), a part of the network’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup, is a romantic drama film directed by Fred Gerber that revolves around a long-time devoted Christian woman named Traci who loses her husband and with him her faith as well. Two years have passed since that tragedy but she hasn’t been able to get over her husband’s death just yet.

On Traci’s second Christmas without her husband, she decides to get her life back on track and visits a support group that her friend recommended. Looking for peace and inspiration, she meets a group of people battling their own demons in the support group and forms a deep bond with them, especially with the leader of the pack, Michael. The faith-based narrative involves several other themes, including the importance of human connection, making it an eye-opening watch. Moreover, the use of picturesque locations is bound to make you wonder where ‘The Gift of Peace’ was actually shot. In that case, let us appease your curiosity once and for all!

The Gift of Peace Filming Locations

‘The Gift of Peace’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. The principal photography for the drama film commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up in a couple of weeks within the same month. With a population of over 5 million, British Columbia is the third most populous province of Canada. Its economy is dependent on various sectors, including real estate, tourism, filmmaking, forestry, mining, and construction, to name a few. So, without wasting any time, let us take you through all the specific sites where Traci travels with her support group!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Gift of Peace’ were lensed in and around Vancouver, the most populous city in the province of British Columbia. It appears that the cast and crew members set up camp at various sites across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Situated on the Burrard Peninsula, Vancouver consists of flat as well as hilly areas, where several key portions of the movie were possibly recorded.

The city’s landscape is surrounded by the North Shore Mountains while the flat areas consist of modern architecture and high-rise buildings. Although Vancouver is considered one of Canada’s most expensive cities to live in, it is still one of the most livable cities in the world. Also known as Hollywood North, it has stood in for many US cities in different movies and TV shows over the years, thanks to its vast and diverse topography. Apart from ‘The Gift of Peace,’ Vancouver’s locales have been featured in ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Maple Valley Christmas,’ ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ and ‘Party of Five.’

The Gift of Peace Cast

While Nikki DeLoach essays the role of Traci in the Hallmark film, Brennan Elliott portrays Michael, the leader of the support group. After gaining prominence by featuring in ‘Traveller’ and ‘Misery Loves Company,’ Nikki DeLoach has been featured in many film projects, including ‘Awkward,’ ‘North Shore,’ ‘Love & Other Drugs,’ ‘Flying Lessons,’ ‘The Perfect Catch,’ ‘Christmas Land,’ and ‘Truly, Madly, Sweetly,’ to name a few. Meanwhile, Brennan Elliott has had an impressive acting career of over two decades, during which he has worked on several movies and TV shows. He stars in ‘Strong Medicine,’ ‘Cedar Cove,’ ‘A Christmas Melody,’ ‘Love You Like Christmas,’ ‘Christmas in Vienna,’ and ‘Christmas Encore.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the drama film are Princess Davis (Regina), Cardi Wong (Justin), Beverley Elliott (Ethel), Victor Zinck Jr. (Greg), Katharine Isabelle (Joyce), Jill Teed (Barbara), Pete Graham (Gary), Natalie Von Rotsburg (Jasmine), and Shiraine Haas (Katherine). Furthermore, Seth Whittaker (Martin), Stanley Jung (Mr. Chang), Brittany Mitchell (Melody), Jim Martens (Ron), and Jenn Forgie (Denise). In addition, Yvette Lu plays the role of the doctor, Shannon Cooney portrays a judge, and Kate Whiddington features as a little girl.

