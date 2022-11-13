Where Was Hallmark’s Christmas at the Golden Dragon Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by David I. Strasser, Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ is a comedy-drama film that revolves around the closing of a decades-old landmark Chinese restaurant in town and follows the lives of the people associated with it. When Romy and Rick’s parents, the owners of the Midwestern Chinese restaurant, break the news of its closure to them, they are caught by surprise and begin to think about their future.

Not only the siblings but the loyal patrons and clientele linked to the restaurant are also forced to reevaluate their respective futures as the restaurant they depend upon is closing on Christmas Eve. The tension of the chaotic and busy week for the restaurant and the intriguing interconnected stories of people associated with it, keeps the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the backdrop of the winter holiday season and snow just adds to the narrative’s quality. However, it also makes one wonder where ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ was actually shot. Well, if you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

Christmas at the Golden Dragon Filming Locations

‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. As per reports, the principal photography for the comedy movie commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up within the same month itself. Located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia is known for its vast and diverse landscape that consists of forests, lakes, sandy beaches, mountains, rocky coastlines, grassy plains, and inland deserts, making it one of the favorite filming sites for many filmmakers. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the Hallmark movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ were lensed in and around Vancouver, the most populous city in British Columbia. It appears that the filming unit traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops, be it interior or exterior scenes. Moreover, it is possible that they utilized the facilities of a studio or backlot areas of one of the film studios in Vancouver for the production of the Christmas film.

Situated in the Lower Mainland region of the province, Vancouver is considered one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the entire nation. Tourism is one of the most influential sectors when it comes to the city’s economy as millions of people visit Vancouver each year. It is home to a number of tourist attractions such as Stanley Park, VanDusen Botanical Garden, Queen Elizabeth Park, the Vancouver Art Gallery, and the Vancouver Public Library. Over the years, Vancouver has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, including ‘Fifty Shades Darker,’ ‘Walking Tall,’ ‘Look Both Ways,’ ‘Lost in Space,’ and ‘Monk.’

Christmas at the Golden Dragon Cast

Kara Wang portrays Romy in the Hallmark movie. She might seem like a familiar face to some of you as she has played quite a few prominent roles throughout her acting career. She features in ‘The Calm Beyond,’ ‘Goliath,’ and ‘Good Trouble.’ On the other hand, Osric Chau essays the role of Rick, Romy’s brother. He is known for his roles in ‘2012,’ ‘Fun Size,’ Supernatural,’ and ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the Christmas movie are Sara Canning (Veronica), Barabara Niven (Jane), Antonio Cupo (Nate), Genevieve Buechner (Sadie Cohen), Robyn Bradley (Tinsley), Markian Tarasiuk (Blake), Zak Santiago (Luis Gonzales), and Mila Jones (Vivi). Moreover, Richard Keats (Ari Cohen), Brendan Taylor (Dylan), Juliette Hawk (Jessa), Alana Hawley Purvis (Hannah Cohen), Sharon Crandall (Sue Chen), Bobby Stewart (Mr. Barber), Lydia Campbell (Jen), and Jocelyn Tam (Waitress) feature in the movie as well.

