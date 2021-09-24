Where Is Goliath Filmed?

An intriguing and thrilling legal drama series, ‘Goliath,’ has enjoyed a significant viewer base ever since its premiere. Be it the outstanding plotline, incredible direction, or the brilliance of Billy Bob Thornton and his co-actors, the series grips on like no other and is quite binge-worthy. It follows Billy McBride, a lawyer almost at the end of his wits, as he puts up one last fight against a corrupt legal system that always favors the rich. Billy’s final stand against the justice system takes place in the state of California, especially in and around some coastal cities, which perfectly captures the stark contrast between the gritty war and the fun touristy places. If you are curious about the exact locations where ‘Goliath’ was shot, we come bearing answers!

Goliath Filming Locations

‘Goliath’ was mainly shot in the state of California, in and around the cities of Santa Monica, Santa Clarita, and Los Angeles. Film crews shot extensively on location at several well-known landmarks, which helped fans relate to the scenes in the series. Let’s take a more detailed look into the various filming locations, shall we?

Santa Monica, California

A beautiful coastal city to the west of Los Angeles, Santa Monica has long been preferred by film crews because of its energetic culture and picturesque coastal regions. Featuring gorgeous beaches and the stunning Palisades Park, the city is also home to other popular locations like the Looff Hippodrome Carousel and Muscle Beach.

The most prominent shooting location in Santa Monica was the historic Ocean Lodge Hotel, near the Santa Monica pier. However, viewers should note that the original building was only used for a few external shots, while the actual structure in the series was accurately recreated at the Amazon Studios’ soundstages. The crew also shot on location at Chez Jay, a popular steakhouse on Ocean Avenue that doubles as the bar where Billy can often be seen drinking. Besides, the crew did not miss including numerous beautiful sweeping shots of the ocean and Santa Monica Pier.

Los Angeles, California

What more can be said about Los Angeles’ popularity as a filming location. Home to Hollywood, the city features top-class filming facilities, charming neighborhoods, and a cultural vibrance that can be seconded by very few. It has played a host to uncountable movie crews, a few of which includes ‘The Avengers,’ ‘6 Underground,’ and ‘Godzilla.’

The ‘Goliath’ filming crew utilized several indoor and outdoor areas, beautifully capturing the essence of the city. A property at Carroll Canal in Venice mirrors Larson’s residence, while another property on S Olive St stands in for the Cooperman & McBride law offices. Additionally, other important locations used in the filming process include Diamond Jim’s Casino, Griffith Observatory, Mulholland Dam, the Van Nuys Courthouse, and the Van Nuys Boulevard.

Other Places In California

Sources state that the filming crew utilized different places in and around California, all of which lay in the vicinity of Los Angeles. For starters, the city of Santa Clarita played host to ‘Goliath’ when the series was filming at the Santa Clarita Studios. Additionally, Old Town Newhall, a trendy filming spot in Santa Clarita, was also used to shoot a few scenes.

On the other hand, the city of Bakersfield also witnessed ‘Goliath’s filming when the crew shot in location at an almond orchard on Zerker Road in Bakersfield.

