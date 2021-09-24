Is Goliath Based on a True Story?

‘Goliath’ is a legal drama series that revolves around Billy McBride, a washed-out lawyer who seeks redemption in the court of law by proving his skills. It is created by David E. Kelley (‘Mr. Mercedes‘) and Jonathan Shapiro and stars actor Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role. Avid viewers of the show enjoy its exciting depiction of the legal world and intriguing interpersonal character drama in and outside the courtroom. Naturally, viewers must be wondering about the inspirations behind the show. If you wish to learn whether the show is inspired by any real incidents or true events, here’s everything you need to know!

Is Goliath a True Story?

No, ‘Goliath’ is not based on a true story. The series is based on an original concept from the creators David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro. It mainly focuses on the law system and how it correlates to the government, conglomerates, and ordinary people. The concept originated from the creators’ desire to do a more serialized legal drama as opposed to an episodic procedural.

“We were kicking around new law mediums, and we always were drawn to the shows that could tell stories over multiple episodes. We came from the world of self-contained hours at ABC and thought wouldn’t it be great to really get myopic with one piece of litigation and break down the mechanics of the case and, even more so, examine the corrupting influences of litigation or what it can do to the players,” Kelley told THR about the genesis of the show’s concept.

While not directly based on a real figure, Kelley has noted that actor William Hurt’s character Donald Cooperman resembles a real person. Although, Kelley refrained from taking the name on record. A key theme of the show is businesses and corporations led by influential people with ties to the government who manipulate the law for their own benefit. It is easy to see how these aspects of the show can sometimes parallel real-world incidents.

In a certain sense, the big conglomerates and the government represent the proverbial goliath while our protagonist, an ordinary man, serves as the David of the story. Shapiro explained the show’s obvious reference to the biblical tale of ‘David Vs. Goliath’ in an interview with the LA Times.

“Nobody goes to trial anymore because they can’t afford it. Most people can’t afford a lawyer. The whole concept of David vs. Goliath just in (the) present-day is totally different. It started to feel like David wasn’t going to win anymore,” he said.

Actress Maria Bello (Michelle McBride) has expressed that she finds the big corporations that are causing damage on various fronts comparable to real companies such as ExxonMobil and Monsanto. Co-creator Kelley briefly worked at a law firm in Boston earlier in life, and his knowledge of the courtroom trials and legal system evidently adds a sense of realism to the show.

All things considered, ‘Goliath’ might be a fictional story, but it bears a resemblance to the real world because it maintains the legal system’s complexity in its portrayal. The trials are observed through the perspective of various characters, which adds to the show’s appeal and grounds the narrative in reality. The show resonates with the audience because it acts as a mirror to our society.

Read More: Best Legal TV Shows