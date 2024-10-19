Hallmark’s Holiday Crashers: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With director Michael Robison at the helm, ‘Holiday Crashers’ follows two friends as they stumble upon love while crashing Christmas parties. Toni’s (Lyndsy Fonseca) best friend, Bri (Daniella Monet), loves the holidays and convinces her to sneak into Christmas parties together. As the somewhat unwilling Toni begins enjoying the festivities, she meets a dashing stranger, Justin (Chris McNally). The two feel a connection as they continue to run into one another, finding a chance at love when they least expect it. The Hallmark romance movie is set against the vibrant backdrop of festive Christmas parties, where the holiday spirit is in full swing with sparkling lights, lavish decorations, and a cozy atmosphere.

Where Was Hallmark’s Holiday Crashers Filmed?

Filming for ‘Holiday Crashers’ took place in Vancouver, British Columbia. Under the tentative title, ‘Christmas Crashers,’ principal photography reportedly began on March 25, 2024, and was concluded in a few weeks by April 15. The cast members seemed to have a fantastic time behind the scenes, with actresses Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniella Monet embodying their on-screen chemistry with an even greater fervor. “It was so easy to fall in love with (Lyndsy Fonseca),” wrote Monet in the caption of an Instagram post. “Two moms doing what they love.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

The picturesque environments of ‘Holiday Crashers’ were captured entirely in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. While some filming was carried out on location, a majority of the shooting was done in filming properties, which increased efficiency owing to controlled environments. Vancouver’s well-established film industry also made it a seamless location for ‘Holiday Crashers,’ offering top-tier infrastructure and support for productions. This, combined with the city’s scenic winter landscapes, made it the ideal backdrop for the feel-good Hallmark holiday romance.

Vancouver is a frequent filming destination for the network’s productions, and their teams are able to make extensive arrangements for the filming locations in the pre-production stage, allowing shooting to be concluded within a few weeks. This also means that the team works long hours to wrap up filming in time, with interior locations and their controlled lighting allowing them to tape scenes regardless of time of day.

Vancouver provided both vibrant urban settings and cozy indoor locations to create the festive party atmosphere. By the time the team began filming in the city in late March, snowfall had stopped, and they had occasional light rains, presenting a challenge to the production team. For exterior sequences, false snow was used while the weather remained cool enough for the cast to remain comfortable in their winter wardrobe. With established pre-production practices and a familiarity with the local talent pool, Hallmark filmmakers frequently venture to Vancouver to film their productions, especially for their Christmas slate. Other Hallmark movies shot in and around the city include ‘His & Hers,’ ‘The Real West,’ ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,’ ‘The Chicken Sisters,’ and ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate.’

Holiday Crashers Cast

‘Holiday Crashers’ is led by Lyndsy Fonseca stepping into the role of Toni. Fonseca is a Hallmark regular known for ‘Where Are You, Christmas?,’ ‘North to Home,’ ‘Next Stop, Christmas,’ and ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops.’ Beyond the network, she gained recognition for her performance as Katie Deauxma in ‘Kick-Ass’ and its sequel. She has also acted out Iris in the psychological horror film ‘The Ward,’ starring Amber Heard.

Chris McNally stars opposite her as Justin. Hailing from North Vancouver, McNally started his career with minor appearances in Fox’s ‘Lucifer,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and the dystopian sci-fi drama ‘Falling Skies.’ He then stepped into the spotlight as Mr. Waverly in Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane,’ Leonard Daniels in Paramount+’s ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ and Elliot Barnes in Hallmark’s ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost.’ McNally has become most known for essaying Lucas Bouchard in the long-running Hallmark period romance, ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Daniella Monet brings her contagious peppy energy to the film as Bri. ‘Holiday Crashers marked Monet’s return to acting after a four-year hiatus. Her notable performances include Trina Vega in ‘Victorious,’ Bertha in ‘Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred,’ and Sam Saffe in ‘Baby Daddy.’ Other cast members in the film include Daylin Willis as Sebastian Burke, Jag Bal as Vinny, Andy Nez as Doug, Montgomery Bjornson as boathouse guest, and Jeanie Cloutier as club guest.

