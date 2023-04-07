Where is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Filmed?

A prequel to the 1978 movie titled ‘Grease,’ which in itself was based on the eponymous stage musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, Paramount+’s ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ (originally titled ‘Grease: Rydell High’) is a musical romantic comedy series created by Annabel Oakes. Set in the year 1954, that is, four years before the events of the original feature film, the narrative follows four fed-up and rebellious students who join forces to bring some much-needed changes at their school, Rydell High. As the four friends dare to play by their own rules and spark a moral panic at school, they eventually become the founding mothers of the first high school clique that becomes popularly known as the Pink Ladies.

The period rom-com series features some brilliant onscreen performances from a group of talented young actors and actresses, including Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, and Shanel Bailey. A majority of the show unfolds in and around the fictional Rydell High School while teenagers navigate their friendships and relationships in the corridors, fields, classrooms, and other areas inside the school premises. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ is filmed, you might want to know what we have to share about the same!

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Filming Locations

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ is filmed in British Columbia, specifically in and around Vancouver. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the musical series commenced in January 2022 and wrapped up in early August of the same year. Originally, the production team was considering shooting the series in California but they decided against it and chose British Columbia instead. Given its vast and versatile terrains, British Columbia makes for a suitable filming site for a show like ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.’ So, without much ado, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the Paramount+ series!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Almost all the pivotal sequences of ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ are lensed in Vancouver as the filming unit sets up camp in different neighborhoods across the city and redecorates several aspects of the sites to match the era the show is set in. First things first, Vancouver Technical Secondary School at 2600 East Broadway in the city of Vancouver serves as the primary production location for the romantic comedy series.

Also known as Van Tech or VTSS, Vancouver Technical Secondary School stands in for the fictional Rydell High School in the show. The production team transforms the school into a vintage high school from the 1950s, with classic cars parked in the parking lot, and characters in retro outfits of the time. They pay special attention to all these details to capture the era in which the show is set authentically and flawlessly. The corridors, basketball court, classrooms, and turf feature quite heavily through different episodes of ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.’

For shooting some of the exterior scenes, the production team travels to different parts of Vancouver and sets up camp against suitable backdrops. Moreover, it is very much possible that they utilize the facilities of one of the film studios in and around Hollywood North to lens some prominent interior portions. It is not the first time that Vancouver has stood in for another city as over the years, it has become a major film location for many filmmakers. Apart from ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ its locales can be spotted in various movies and TV shows, including ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘A Picture of Her,’ ‘Lucky Hank,’ ‘Riverdale,’ and ‘A Million Little Things.’

